New Lord Mayor of Cork: ‘Fair compensation’ for county council in city boundary extension

The new Lord Mayor of Cork says he is confident that a “fair compensation package” for the county council can be worked out to secure a city boundary extension.

As northside Fianna Fáil Councillor Tony Fitzgerald vowed last night to build bridges between communities, he reached out to the county council against the backdrop of divisions over the proposed city boundary extension. “Good democracy distributes wealth fairly,” he said. “I am a democrat, and in my role as lord mayor I hope to lead this council through the necessary implementation steps for the Mackinnon Report, including a fair compensation package for our neighbours.

“The region, and the country, cannot waste the unique opportunity that implementation of the Mackinnon report represents.”

Nominated by Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheehan, and seconded by FG’s John Buttimer, Mr Fitzgerald was elected by 25 votes to four at last night’s agm of Cork City Council, defeating the only other nominee, Ted Tynan of the Workers’ Party.

Mr Fitzgerald’s party colleague, southside councillor Fergal Dennehy, was elected Deputy Lord Mayor.

Mr Fitzgerald praised the outgoing mayor, Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill, for his commitment to the office over the last 12 months.

Mr Fitzgerald, 57, who has lived in Knocknaheeny for more than 40 years, is a community worker who was first elected to the city council in 2004 in what was then a five-seat north west ward.

He was re-elected in 2009 in the reduced four-seater ward and again in 2014, coming second in the poll.

Mr Fitzgerald was joined last night by his wife Georgina, their children Michelle, 29, and Deborah, 27, his parents, Tom, 86, and Maura, 84, his brothers, Thomas and John, sisters Christine and Ann, and their extended families, as well as Georgina’s family, the Healys.