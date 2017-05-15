Home»Today's Stories

New digital project profiles every one of Cork’s War of Independence dead

Monday, May 15, 2017
By Irish Examiner digital staff

University College Cork and the Irish Examiner have unveiled a major new digital project which attempts to identify every individual killed in County Cork during the Irish War of Independence.

The project is the latest addition to the ongoing digital collaboration on the Irish war of independence between University College Cork and the Irish Examiner which is centred on a co-hosted website at theirishrevolution.ie.

‘Cork’s War of Independence Fatality Register’ provides details for 528 civilians, policemen, British soldiers, and IRA Volunteers who died in the conflict during from the beginning of 1919 to the Truce of 1921. Visitors can search for individuals by name, place, and approximate date of death, and read about the circumstances of each episode.

The latest research project can be accessed here.

‘Cork’s War of Independence Fatality Register’ is a part of a multi-year research project by historians Dr Andy Bielenberg of UCC and Professor James Donnelly Jr of the University of Wisconsin.

This digital public engagement project hopes to act as a starting point for discussions about these episodes, many of which remain contested.

The authors welcome clarifications and corrections from readers, and seek new or previously undisclosed information about the entries or any deaths that may have been omitted.

Dr Andy Bielenberg will deliver a public talk entitled ‘Cork’s War of Independence Dead’ at UCC on Wednesday, May 17, at which the ‘Cork’s War of Independence Fatality Register’ will be officially launched.

Dr Bielenberg’s talk will be held on the UCC main campus in Civil Engineering Building, G10, at 6 pm. 

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Commenting on the project irishexaminer.com digital editor, Dolan O'Hagan, congratulated all at UCC who have made this extremely useful historical resource possible.

"This latest reosurce is the latest in an ever growing resource collection available at theirishrevolution.ie.

"UCC management and staff are to be warmly congratulated for delivering on the overall goal of this collaboration which was to go beyond the 1916 commemorations and provide an open, free and unique public resource which aims to chart the entire war of independence period and the events that shaped it.

"We in the Irish Examiner are delighted to play our part in ensuring that their work is seen by as wide an audience as possible."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

House of horrors: Inside the home of a suspected child webcam cybersex operator

Latest: President lays wreath at GPO to commemorate Easter Rising

Here is how much was spent on the 1916 commemorations

Final event of the 1916 centenary celebrations today

More in this Section

10,000 complain about behaviour of tenants

State spends €11m caring for just 11 children

Jason Corbett murder accused seek to have trial transferred

Bid to set out new policies for Fine Gael


Breaking Stories

L.E. Aisling being sold for €650,000 - six times what the Government sold it for

12% drop in numbers sent to prison

Change in law removes illegal status around sexual relationships for people with intellectual disabilities

Frances Fitzgerald: I have no evidence Nóirín O'Sullivan did anything wrong

Lifestyle

Steve Wickham is still getting a buzz from his music

5 things to do this week

Lauren Child, children's author, gets into character

Appliance of Science: Why do we need to hydrate so much?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 13, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 