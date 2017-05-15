New digital project profiles every one of Cork’s War of Independence dead

University College Cork and the Irish Examiner have unveiled a major new digital project which attempts to identify every individual killed in County Cork during the Irish War of Independence.

The project is the latest addition to the ongoing digital collaboration on the Irish war of independence between University College Cork and the Irish Examiner which is centred on a co-hosted website at theirishrevolution.ie.

‘Cork’s War of Independence Fatality Register’ provides details for 528 civilians, policemen, British soldiers, and IRA Volunteers who died in the conflict during from the beginning of 1919 to the Truce of 1921. Visitors can search for individuals by name, place, and approximate date of death, and read about the circumstances of each episode.

The latest research project can be accessed here.

‘Cork’s War of Independence Fatality Register’ is a part of a multi-year research project by historians Dr Andy Bielenberg of UCC and Professor James Donnelly Jr of the University of Wisconsin.

This digital public engagement project hopes to act as a starting point for discussions about these episodes, many of which remain contested.

The authors welcome clarifications and corrections from readers, and seek new or previously undisclosed information about the entries or any deaths that may have been omitted.

Dr Andy Bielenberg will deliver a public talk entitled ‘Cork’s War of Independence Dead’ at UCC on Wednesday, May 17, at which the ‘Cork’s War of Independence Fatality Register’ will be officially launched.

Dr Bielenberg’s talk will be held on the UCC main campus in Civil Engineering Building, G10, at 6 pm.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Commenting on the project irishexaminer.com digital editor, Dolan O'Hagan, congratulated all at UCC who have made this extremely useful historical resource possible.

"This latest reosurce is the latest in an ever growing resource collection available at theirishrevolution.ie.

"UCC management and staff are to be warmly congratulated for delivering on the overall goal of this collaboration which was to go beyond the 1916 commemorations and provide an open, free and unique public resource which aims to chart the entire war of independence period and the events that shaped it.

"We in the Irish Examiner are delighted to play our part in ensuring that their work is seen by as wide an audience as possible."