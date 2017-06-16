New Cabinet goes to Coppers to celebrate

Coppers on Harcourt St, Dublin, is a regular stomping ground for GAA players, off-duty gardaí, and celebrities who all squeeze in and dance into the early hours.

However, on Wednesday night the popular nightclub that is Copper Face Jacks hosted an altogether different gathering, with a Fine Gael celebration party heading out on the town in the wake of the appointment of Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach. Ministers clutching their seals of office just after the first Cabinet meeting with the President at Áras an Uachtaráin made a beeline for the nightclub to cheer on the newly elected Fine Gael leader. An entire floor had been booked out for the celebrations.

I t was a rare sight to see ministers ditching their lever arch files to hit the dancefloor, with Independent TDs Michael Healy-Rae and Mattie McGrath, as well as Fianna Fáil TDs, joining in.

A disconcerted Varadkar also let it be known that it might be the last nightclub he attends — his security team later escorted him away from the club towards his waiting government car.

One minister, Mary Mitchell O’Connor, who is in the spotlight over being demoted in the Cabinet reshuffle, laughed off questions yesterday about whether she “got the shift” on the night, quipping that no, she hadn’t.

The club even showed its support for the new Taoiseach with a celebratory message on one of its video screen . At one stage during the night, Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan tweeted an image of Varadkar speaking at the venue with the caption: “Copper face Jacks is rocking tonight!!”

Photo texted on from Fine Gael's celebration at Coppers last night. I suppose it's a step above the gold card alright pic.twitter.com/5RHJFjTacA — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) June 15, 2017

W hile some enthusiastic party members danced late into the night, many senior Government members were seen slipping away to get some much-needed rest ahead of preparing for the business ahead.

The occasion will likely go down in history as the time the Cabinet went to Coppers.