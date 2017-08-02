New bid to find social housing sites in city

Housing officials in Cork city have launched a second bid to identify sites for social housing after the first initiative helped deliver more than 160 units in less than a year.

City councillors gave the green light on Monday to four social housing schemes which will deliver 109 units across the city — 43 at a city — owned former carpark on White St, 32 on Barrack St, 25 on Blarney St and a pared-back proposal for nine units on High St.

Last month, they sanctioned another four schemes that will deliver 55 units.

In total, they have sanctioned 164 units on eight city sites in three weeks — representing a government investment of some €45m in housing in the city.

Construction work on some of the projects is under way. The sod will be turned on others within weeks.

The city’s head of housing, Valerie O’Sullivan, said the fast-track delivery flowed from the council’s pioneering use of the EU Competitive Dialogue process over the last year, which identified 31 potential sites, with eight ultimately cleared for development.

She said her department has now launched a second round of procurement under the same process to identify more sites and deliver more housing.

“In our response here in Cork, we are actively seeking solutions in urban site assembly as part of the Rebuilding Ireland Government initiative,” she said.

“The construction of high-quality apartments will need to be a large part of the sustainable solution to the housing crisis in city centre locations.”

Lord Mayor Cllr Tony Fitzgerald welcomed the vote to approve the latest schemes.

“They will provide much-needed homes to families, lead to the upgrading of derelict and underutilised inner city sites, bring greater vibrancy to communities and are located near quality transport links and existing city centre facilities,” he said.

Ms O’Sullivan said during the Part 8 process on the latest projects, City Hall listened carefully to feedback and concerns from local residents.

“This engagement has resulted in further significant and positive changes to the designs and layouts of the advertised applications in some cases,” she said.

A construction management plan and a stakeholder engagement plan will be drafted for each of the schemes before construction starts.

Cllr Mick Finn said valid concerns were raised by locals and have been addressed by city officials in a balanced way.

“While it will mean change for existing residents, the chronic need for housing should also be foremost in our minds so balanced compromises are required,” he said.

Solidarity Cllr Fiona Ryan said the approval of the latest schemes proves that when funding is made available and a political will exists, significant social housing building can be delivered.

“These 164 units are a positive step. However, we are still facing the consequences of decades of lack of investment in local authority housing,” she said.

“The private market continues to fail to address the chronic lack of supply in the housing market and therefore the onus is on the state to meet the demand.”