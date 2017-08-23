New attempt to solve power-sharing deadlock in North

Fresh attempts will be made next week to break the deadlock over a resumption of power-sharing in the North ahead of the border issue moving front and centre of Brexit talks in the weeks ahead.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and the North’s secretary, James Brokenshire, will meet Stormont parties in Belfast next week in a move to break the impasse between all sides.

Power-sharing collapsed in January but the Irish Government is anxious the institutions and parties resume work together ahead of the North becoming a key focus for Brexit negotiations.

EU leaders have agreed to assess progress on the Irish issue by October before Britain can move on to negotiating its future trading relationship with the bloc.

The North and what happens with the border is one of three issues on which “sufficient progress” must be made before the next phase in talks begins. Ministers here are adamant that now is the best time to fight for Irish concerns over Brexit but that the clock is ticking and that there is a short window.

This is especially so, if and when the other 27 member states move on to debate trade issues, once the issue about the North’s border is finished with by EU leaders.

Ahead of his visit next week to Belfast, Mr Coveney yesterday appealed for parties to resume power-sharing.

“Northern Ireland needs a voice through a government of its own,” he said. “We need to see a resumption to those discussions and hopefully a conclusion as soon as possible. We don’t want talks that are ongoing for a long period of time.”

Speaking during a visit to Dublin yesterday, Mr Brokenshire declined to commit to when formal talks at restoring government at Stormont would resume.

He said that he would “come forward with further information in my own way in respect of the next step around the talks process”.

Both Dublin and London agree that there are still differences between Sinn Féin and the DUP over terms for a new administration, but they are optimistic progress will be made.

Sinn Féin’s leader in the North, Michelle O’Neill, had called for formal talks to resume next week.

She suggested strict deadlines should be set out for the parties next week. The DUP described such a suggestion as a “stunt” and said they had been ready for months to form a new executive.

Formal talks aimed at resuming power-sharing came to stop in July.