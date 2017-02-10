Neil Jordan shocked at ‘Crying Game’ renaming spoiler

It’s the ultimate spoiler. Director Neil Jordan has revealed his shock at discovering his film The Crying Game was renamed at Asian cinemas with its twist literally laid bare.

The 1993 cult classic tells of the unfolding love story between Fergus, a former IRA man, and Dil, the girlfriend of a British soldier he had contributed to killing.

Jordan and his producers were keen to keep the film’s notorious twist — that Dil was born a man — a secret from cinemagoers at the time of its release. However, they subsequently discovered the movie was given a new and quite literal title in Hong Kong. “They called it Help! My Girlfriend has a Penis!” said Jordan. “I swear to God, that was the title in Hong Kong. They changed the title [and] they didn’t consult me about it.”

It didn’t detract from ratings with The Crying Game, starring Stephen Rea and Jaye Davidson, becoming a massive success in the former British colony. “It was a huge hit there,” the Sligo-born director told Empire magazine.

As the film approaches its 25th anniversary, Jordan, who won an Oscar for the screenplay, said it was generally well received by the LGBT community of the early 1990s.