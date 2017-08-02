Nearly 50% of parents skip essentials to cover school costs

Nearly half of all parents cut back on daily household essentials to cover school costs.

Barnardos school costs survey for 2017 discovered 45% of parents had to forgo paying bills as well as cut back on daily essentials because of the impact of school costs.

The average cost for getting a child ready for senior infants in 2017 is €355, which includes clothing, footwear, books, stationery, classroom resources and also taking a voluntary contribution into account.

For a fourth-class pupil, this figure, for the same items, is on average €395, and for a first-year secondary student, it costs a parent around €800.

In relation to school books, the costs of providing for a primary school pupil is approximately €100 and €300 for a secondary school student.

The annual survey also showed requests for a voluntary contribution to schools have decreased but “significantly more” parents are being asked to pay a mandatory classroom resource fee.

June Tinsley, head of advocacy for Barnardos, said the pressure affects all parents. “This year over 1,800 parents took the Barnardos’ School Costs Survey. Parents are yet again stressed and over-burdened by back to school costs. It affects so many families, not just those on low incomes,” she said.

“The impact of these mounting costs mean many parents are forgoing other bills, cutting back on daily essentials or ending up in debt in order to ensure their children have all they need for the new school year.”

For the 2017/2018 school year, 56% of parents of primary school students were asked for a voluntary contribution while, at secondary school level, 69% were.

However, for parents of primary school students, 83% have been asked to pay a classroom resource fee to cover photocopying and materials such as art supplies.

For secondary school pupils, 76% of parents had been asked for this fee, representing an increase of 11% and 5% respectively. Separate to the 45% of parents who forgo daily essentials to cover school costs, 7% borrow from a friend, a credit union or a moneylender, and 9% rely on savings. A further 39% dip into the regular household budget to cover the costs.

“All parents are feeling the frustration of having to pay for our Irish, supposedly free, education system and frustrated at the fact that education is a public service so it needs to be adequately funded.

There is not an expectation for parents to foot the bill when there are shortfalls in the Department of Health for example,” Ms Tinsley told the Irish Examiner.

“No other public service has to expect fundraising efforts from schools and parents to keep the show on the road. So why is it needed in the Department of Education?”

Michelle Metcalfe, whose two daughters enter third and sixth year this September, estimates it will cost €1,500 to cover the basics.

She said that was a conservative figure as there were hidden costs.

Asked if she considered the Irish education system to be “free”, Ms Metcalfe said: “Absolutely not.”

She added: “I think it’s a huge burden on families. I am a single mum, I do have a full-time job and it is definitely something that I will budget for regularly. It’s in my mind frame to budget for the school year.”