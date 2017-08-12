Nearly 1,000 charities face removal from register

Nearly 1,000 organisations face removal from the charities’ register in the coming months if they have not met a range of requirements by Monday.

Although there has been a major increase in the numbers of charities filing annual reports and accounts, one in six of the 8,452 organisations that had a CHY number from Revenue in 2014 has not done so.

In that year, the requirement to provide registration details and provide an annual report came into effect for any organisation which wishes to remain registered as a charity.

The latest round of final notice letters went to more than 1,400 organisations a month ago, warning them to complete their registration details or face being removed from the register. They were required to complete their information on the register and submit their annual reports by last Monday.

Since then, just over 400 have made contact with the charities regulator and have declared their details on the public register.

However, the remainder face the initiation of action shortly to deregister them.

Despite the high numbers of organisations which have not engaged, the exercise should result in a much more accurate picture of all active charitable bodies.

“The current engagement with organisations is part of the charities regulator’s continuing drive to ensure there is a robust and reliable register of charities in place,” said head of registration, Eamon O’Halloran.

“Failure to comply by August 14 will result in us taking steps which may lead to these organisations being removed from the register.”

The register is available to inspect on the regulator’s website. For each charity, it shows any alternative trading names, charitable purpose and activities, and annual income and spending figures. The public register is updated every few months to reflect information provided by operating charities, and to show which organisations have been removed.

Almost 800 charities have already been deregistered, including more than 300 which the regulator identified as part of a focused scrutiny of over 2,100 organisations last year. They include nearly 40 St Vincent de Paul branches which were disbanded or merged with other local groups.

More than 500 charities with the oldest CHY numbers were contacted by the regulator last November with final notice letters. In response, 236 of them began efforts to comply with the legal requirements.

More than 130 were being de-registered earlier this year because they did not respond, and 53 told the regulator they are no longer operating or now operate under a different number.

A further 80 could not be located at the last known address and their details were sent to the Revenue Commissioners for further action.