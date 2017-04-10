Naval Service crews finally get Med duty allowance

Naval Service personnel, who have saved more than 15,000 migrants from drowning in the Mediterranean Sea, are to get an allowance they were entitled to after a two-year battle.

The Department of Defence had consistently refused to pay the crews the recognised armed overseas allowance, saying they were not entitled to it as they were on a humanitarian mission.

However, PDforra, the organisation which represents enlisted seamen, said they were clearly entitled to the allowance, which will be worth around €1,200 to each sailor who went on the mission.

Pictures published in the Irish Examiner clearly showed sailors armed with machine guns and Steyr rifles, which they needed for protection in case of attack from Islamic State fighters who control large swathes of the Libyan coast.

PDforra initially lodged the claim for the armed allowance when the Naval Service’s flagship LÉ Eithne departed for the first Naval Service migrant rescue mission in the Mediterranean Sea in May 2015.

The representative organisation eventually forced the Department of Defence to arbitration last October and has now been informed that the payment will be made to the crews this week.

PDforra deputy president Mark Keane said he welcomed the news, but added that it was “very disappointing” its members had to wait nearly two years to get paid an allowance they were entitled to all along.

“The Government basked in the glory of their mission, but left many of our members financially vulnerable in the meantime. I want to thank our members for their patience while we pursued this,” Mr Keane said.

He pointed out than many young crew members worked very long hours during the rescue missions and they were glad to be involved in saving the lives of so many migrants.

“But we worked it out for the hours they did they were only being paid the equivalent of €4.35 an hour, well below the minimum wage.”

PDforra had hoped that the Government would have paid out the lump sum for the armed allowance before Christmas. When it didn’t, Mr Keane accused ministers of “acting like Scrooge.”

He said around 250 PDforra members of the Naval Service and a handful of Irish Army medics who went on the Mediterranean mission would now receive the allowance.

Mr Keane said the same allowance would now apply to all Naval Service ships which go on future migrant rescue missions to the Mediterranean Sea.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the Government will shortly sanction the return of LÉ Eithne to the migrant rescue mission off the coast of Libya.

The Naval Service has been planning for several months to send the flagship and has pencilled in the first week in May for her departure. People smugglers are most active between May and September when the weather improves.

The Naval Service has been involved in Operation Pontus, supporting the Italian Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre which has been overseeing a multi-lateral effort at rescuing migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea.