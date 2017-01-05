National call to find ambitious female entrepreneurs

Going for Growth, a programme that has supported some of Ireland’s most successful female entrepreneurs, is looking for its new batch of participants.

Since 2008, more than 450 female entrepreneurs such as Cocoa Brown’s Marissa Carter have taken part in the national programme.

Reports from last year’s programme show that participants’ businesses experienced a combined growth in sales over the cycle of €7.5m (+28%), the number of exports increased by 43% and employment in participants’ businesses rose to 485 (+17%).

There are over 60 places available in this national programme, which is supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG.

Whether you work in agriculture, technology or beauty or are registered as a limited company or work as a sole trader, the only stipulation to qualify for a place is that the participant be in “a growth frame of mind”.

“Our mission in Going for Growth is to support female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth ambitions and to get more female owner managers into a growth frame of mind,” said Paula Fitzsimons, the programme’s national director.

“I am delighted to say that we are doing just that through a focus on growth goals, peer support and the sharing of experiences in a collaborative and confidential environment.”

Female entrepreneurs can be characterised by having a higher aversion to risk when compared to their male counterparts; however, Ms Fitzsimons said it is a double-edged sword.

“What you find from research is that women seem to be less confident than men in their belief that they have the ability to run a business.

“We work with that to build their confidence. Goals are identified to be achieved and it is by achieving goals that you build confidence,” she said.

“But risk aversion is a two-edged sword because research also indicates that women are less likely to close businesses compared to men,” she added.

One previous participant, Marissa Carter, said the programme assisted the growth of her hugely successful business.

“Going for Growth had an extremely positive impact on my business. I was driven by the competitiveness in our group but also by the will of seven other women to see me succeed,” she said.

The closing date to apply is January 20, and successful applicants will begin work with their lead entrepreneurs on February 17 for a six-month period.

For more information go to www.goingforgrowth.com