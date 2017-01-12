‘Mushroom-type fungus’ found multiple times in ambulance

Ambulance paramedics in Clare are refusing to drive an ambulance which had to be ‘deep cleaned’ three times in recent weeks due to a fungus infestation.

The 11 KE-registered Ford vehicle had been assigned to another station before being relocated to Ennis.

After its arrival at the National Ambulance Service base in Ennis, crews began to observe a large growth of fungus in one corner of the vehicle close to where the patient stretcher is located.

The vehicle was ‘deep cleaned’ twice before Christmas and again, this week, on the same day questions were put to the HSE in relation to the matter.

The vehicle was previously based in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Paramedics have also reported seeing mushrooms growing in at least one other vehicle.

“There was a mushroom- type fungus in it when it arrived and that’s why staff have refused to drive it. There is a health and safety issue here,” one source said.