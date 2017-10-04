Murphy to unveil apartment building changes

Proposals to increase apartment block sizes, scrap the requirement for car park spaces in new units and to boost the building of affordable homes will be signalled by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy this week.

It is expected that he will signal the need for special legislation, a public consultation, and a possible independent pricing of apartment block costs.

In an address on Friday, he is expected to outline how the Government will plan for allowing the building of higher apartment blocks in urban areas, as previously backed by Leo Varadkar.

The measures are all part of the need to make building more affordable for developers, who claim the costs are too expensive. This is despite fears of a property bubble and property costs now exceeding what young average buyers can afford.

Mr Murphy’s announcement is set to reference the need to change the planning rules in cities to allow for higher apartment blocks.

A requirement that new blocks have at least one car par space for each apartment is also set to be dropped.

Construction Industry Federation boss Tom Parlon recently claimed car park spaces cost between €50,000 and €100,000 each to build for apartment blocks.

However, there has been no independent costing of the claims or how the costs might be addressed.

Department sources last night stressed that the changes would not be automatic and would require planning and legislative change among areas. An independent evaluation of the actual costs for builders may form part of the new measures, sources said.

The Government is expected to signal the need for the apartment building requirements as part of preparations for population growth over the next next two decades. This includes the need to increase housing density in urban areas.

Department sources would not confirm the change in apartment block size regulations last night.

In a recent newspaper comment, Mr Varadkar said high-rise apartment living in cities was part of the solution as opposed to urban sprawl.

He pointed to the possibility of high-rise units being built beside Dublin’s iconic Poolbeg generating station.

However, Mr Varadkar recently defended objecting to a four-storey development in his Dublin West constituency on the Old Navan Road, claiming the area had been “blighted” by bad planning. In February, he raised objections with Fingal County Council saying the builds would be “grossly insensitive to local feelings”.

Transport Minister Shane Ross also objected recently to the increase in a high-rise structure in the area of Sandyford, south Dublin.