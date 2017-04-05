Mum of four jailed for nine years for savage bottle assault

A Limerick mother of four young children attacked a man with a bottle during a house party with such ferocity that doctors feared he would not survive the brain injuries that he received.

Melissa Whelan, aged 27, with an address in Moyross, was yesterday jailed for nine years at Limerick Circuit Court for assault causing serious harm to Wayne Fitzgerald, also aged 27.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said no civilised society could tolerate the level of savagery involved in the assault.

Whelan had previous convictions for violence.

The attack with the bottle lasted more than 20 minutes.

Due to the extent of his injuries, Mr Fitzgerald — described as an innocent party — spent six months in hospital, one month of which was in an induced coma after undergoing operations for brain injuries.

Det Sgt Derek Clancy told the court a noisy party with lots of drink took place at an apartment in Knockhill, Ennis Rd, on December 21, 2016.

Mr Fitzgerald was minding his own business, placidly watching TV and did not have much to drink.

Without warning, Whelan commenced a vicious assault on him with a bottle.

As he lay unconscious, she dragged him out onto a patio and proceeded to kick him as he lay defenceless on the ground.

Others present froze on seeing the viciousness of the attack.

A neighbour saw a person on the patio and called gardaí.

Such were his injuries, gardaí thought he would die before an ambulance came.

Whelan was later traced to another address where a number of blood-stained items were found, including the bottle she used in the attack.

Mr Fitzgerald was brought to University Hospital Limerick and then transferred to Cork University Hospital.

After undergoing surgery, doctors told his family to prepare for the worst as it was not expected he would survive.

He was later transferred to the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dún Laoghaire where he had to learn everything again such as eating, walking, and talking.

However, he was left with numerous disabilities and needs full-time care at home.

A victim impact statement prepared by a cousin said his life had changed dramatically as a result of the assault.

His independence had been taken away and he now needs full-time care by the family.

Judge O’Donnell said the DPP considered the assault was in the upper sentence range of seven and a half years to 12 and a half years.

The assault, he said, had catastrophic consequences for Mr Fitzgerald and he and his family will have to cope with the injuries he received for the rest of his life.

“This savagery cannot be accepted in any civilised society,” he said.

He imposed a 12-year sentence with the final three years suspended.