Mum dies in Meath car crash

A young mother has died following a road collision in Meath on Thursday.

Emma O’Keeffe, 26, was the driver of the car in which her two sons (one aged two and the other aged six) were passengers.

The car collided with a truck at approximately lunchtime on Thursday on the Nobber Road near Navan.

All three were taken to hospital and one son remains in serious condition.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said yesterday: “The three occupants (aged 2, 6 and 26 years old) of the car were brought to Drogheda and Crumlin Hospitals (one male juvenile and the female driver in Drogheda, one male juvenile in Crumlin). There was no one else in the car. The driver of the truck was unharmed.”

“The female driver later died in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.”

Gardaí closed the road for a forensic examination but it has since reopened.

They are investigating the collision and are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Friends and relatives of Emma’s posted tributes to her online yesterday.

“Good night lil sis sleep tight till we meet again some day love u lil sis xxx,” wrote her brother Peter Smith.

“Thinking of all the Smith family RIP Emma O’Keeffe Sleep Tight,” said friend Dawn McGovern.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Michael Gallagher told the Irish Examiner that there have been a few collisions on that stretch of road.

“The road conditions were good, the weather was good, and a new surface went down last summer. But there have been a few accidents there.

“The sun is low at this time of year so that could have been a factor,” he said.

“It’s a terrible tragedy just after Christmas. The locals are shocked and we send our condolences,” he added.

Witnesses can contact Navan Garda Station on 048 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda station.