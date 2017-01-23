Multi-million euro plan will help 600 towns and villages

More than 600 rural towns and villages will benefit from a multi-million euro fund as part of a plan to bring business, tourism and improved infrastructure to the regions.

The Government aims to create 135,000 jobs in rural Ireland and will focus on rural tourism with the development of greenways and blueways.

Business will be encouraged through the roll-out of the Atlantic Economic Corridor to promote balanced regional development.

A pilot scheme to help families and first-time buyers refurbish derelict buildings which blight rural towns and villages is also among the initiatives set out in the Government’s action plan for rural development due to be launched in Ballymahon, Co Longford, today.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny, who is due to unveil the plan with Minister Heather Humphreys this afternoon, said improving the lives of those living and working in rural communities is a Government priority.

“Our objective is to ensure the success of vibrant, rural communities across Ireland,” he said. “That means supporting the creation of 135,000 jobs in rural Ireland, bringing high-speed broadband to every home and business and revitalising towns and villages through 4,000 projects.”

The plan — Realising our Rural Potential: The Action Plan for Rural Development — is the first ever whole-government strategy aimed at delivering “real change” for people living and working in rural Ireland.

Population has continued to decline in rural areas, with Census 2016 showing that Donegal saw a 1.5% fall.

The plan focuses on improving job opportunities for young people in rural areas by increasing the number of apprenticeships and traineeships available locally. The accelerated roll-out of broadband is also named as a priority.

An enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme, will also provide funding of around €60m in the coming year, while €50m will be pumped into sports and cultural facilities.