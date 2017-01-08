Mrs Brown pulls in €1.6m profit for Brendan O’Carroll firm

The runaway success of Brendan O’Carroll’s alter ego Agnes Brown last year resulted in accumulated profits at his main firm climbing to more than €1.6m.

New accounts filed show that O’Carroll’s firm, Mrs Browns Boys Ltd, increased its accumulated profits by just over €700,000 going from €959,404 to €1.66m in the 12 months to the end of December 2015.

Mr O’Carroll’s creation, Mrs Brown’s Boys, was again a Christmas ratings winner in Ireland and Britain with 9m viewers watching the Christmas Day edition of the comedy series on the BBC. And on RTÉ, Mrs Brown proved to be the queen of Christmas television yet again by pulling in the most viewers over the festive period for the sixth year in a row with an average of 607,500 viewers tuning in on Christmas Day.

The show’s global success has sparked a minor industry in itself. Fans of the show can now purchase Mrs Brown’s Boys calendars, greeting cards, T-shirts, hats, mugs, teapots, towels, wooden spoons, key chains, magnets, badges, and even air fresheners.

The new accounts for Mrs Brown’s Boys Ltd filed to the Companies Office show that the cash at the firm increased more than sixfold going from €162,403 to €1.089m in 2015.

The accounts give further evidence of Mr O’Carroll’s wealth from Mrs Brown’s Boys. At an awards ceremony, the Finglas native said he is not a millionaire but a multi-millionaire.

Mr O’Carroll, 61, was able to add to his coffers in 2015 with six sellout performance of the Mrs Brown’s Boys’s ‘How Now Brown Cow’ tour at the 3 Arena while the proceeds of one matinee performance went to three charities including the St Vincent de Paul. The performances followed sellout gigs across the UK.