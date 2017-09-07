Moyross residents complain over show

Limerick residents are to lodge a complaint with the broadcasting watchdog over the way they feel RTÉ portrayed their community on a hard-hitting health show.

Locals in Moyross estate on Limerick’s northside are furious after Dr Eva Orsmond used the area in her show Ireland’s Health Divide, which focused on nutrition in poorer communities.

Many are to report RTÉ to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and they are being supported by local Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea, who said the national broadcaster “deserves a slap” for the “nonsense” in the show.

Local school principal Tiernan O’Neill said using Moyross in Monday’s programme was a “cynical, crass attempt” by RTÉ to boost ratings.

On the show Dr Orsmond travelled to Limerick to investigate the health of children living in disadvantaged communities, with research showing people in these areas can live up to seven years less than their counterparts in more affluent communities.

She went shopping with Jannete Quinn, a 43-year-old mother of seven, and was filmed asking her about the contents of what she had bought. She pointed out Ms Quinn had purchased processed food.

Janette, who now regrets taking part in the show, said: “I felt it was a disgrace. She cut Moyross down very badly. When you’re in town doing your shopping with your kids, you’re not looking to check how much fat is in this and that. You’re looking to the food you need for the day.”

Her sister, mum-of-five Anne-Marie Quinn, found the show patronising.

“It costs me €500 to send my children back to school. Do you think I have time to worry about the nutrients on the back of a packet?”

Mr O’Dea pointed out that bad diets are not confined to one local authority housing estate.

“It’s certainly not confined to Limerick and Moyross. It’s a bit farcical to be mentioning specific areas. I think in future, nutritionists, dieticians from more salubrious parts of the country, when they are making pronouncements on public health, they should not be identifying particular areas,” he said.

Local activist Dean Quinn said: “99% of people in Moyross will make sure kids have a uniform on their back, their bags and books paid for. They should be applauded based on the money they are surviving on. Their kids are being fed. We’d all love delicious, healthy food — but sometimes it’s unaffordable.”

On the programme, Dr Orsmond said, upon entering Moyross: “It’s very grey, isn’t it? It’s quite dull really. No trees.”

Mr O’Neill felt the show “was very unbalanced”. “Nobody is disputing there have been lots of issues in Moyross. But it’s awful to think that stigma should still be rolled out by our national broadcaster.”

A spokesperson for RTÉ said the makers visited a number of other disadvantaged communities across Ireland, and picked Moyross as it had been identified as the most deprived area in the country based on last year’s census. They said Dr Orsmond met with community workers in Moyross who gave “an excellent account” of the positive initiatives in the area.