Moves to change the law following ‘Grace’ scandal

The Government is to move to change the law to protect vulnerable disabled adults following the ‘Grace’ sex abuse scandal.

The Irish Examiner has learned that following talks between Health Minister Simon Harris and Waterford Fine Gael TD John Deasy — who was central to the uncovering of the scandal — the Government recognises a major gap exists in the law and must be closed.

It is understood that Mr Harris agrees with Mr Deasy and the whistleblowers who cared for Grace that vulnerable adults are at risk.

Mr Deasy has sought legislation to protect adults in a similar way to children.

READ NEXT Mass attendance sees shoplifting accused late for court

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Deasy said: “I passionately believe we need to move on this so the political will is there. We need now just to sort the when.”

Mr Harris has discussed the matter with Attorney General Máire Whelan who has asked the Law Reform Commission to immediately begin examining what shape new legislation should take.

“This is a complex area and it is not simply a matter of copying the law for children,” said Mr Harris. “Adults are open to many forms of abuse, financial abuse, elder abuse or whatever. So it’s now a case of making sure we can proceed as quickly as possible.”

Mr Deasy said: “I welcome the progress here. If what happened to some of these people in the Waterford foster home had happened to a dog, there would be a greater chance of securing a conviction, given that Ireland, in some circumstances, affords greater protections to animals than to adults with disabilities.”

Mr Deasy said he went to Mr Harris on this issue as he felt he would have been “wasting his time” trying to get anything done with super junior minister Finian McGrath, who is technically the line minister responsible for this area