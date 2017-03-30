Home»Today's Stories

Mourners urged to wear bright colours at Danielle McLaughlin's funeral

Thursday, March 30, 2017
Stephen Maguire

Mourners attending the funeral of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin have been asked to snub the traditional dark colours and wear vibrant colours instead.

The 28-year-old was murdered two weeks ago in Goa, India. Her funeral Mass will take place today at Cockhill Chapel.

Friends Christy Duffy and Louise McMenamin said Danielle’s wish would have been that she was remembered as “bright and vibrant”.

“Friends of Danielle have asked those attending her funeral not to abide by the usual dress code of black and that in order to celebrate the life of such a bright and vibrant young girl, that an effort should be made instead to match this brightness by wearing vibrant colours.”

Danielle arrived home in Buncrana on Monday evening last. She is to be buried in a wicker coffin which has been adorned with multi-coloured flowers.

Christy and Louise said: “We are obviously heartbroken at the loss of our very close friend, but we would like to honour her in the way she would have liked, not focusing on the horrors of the world and giving into hate, but honouring kindness and expressing our love for Danielle.”

Hundreds of people are expected at today’s funeral at which Danielle’s mother and her four younger sisters will be the chief mourners.

Her mother Andrea said earlier this week that she would not fully grasp her eldest daughter’s death until she held her hand.

Andrea said she just knew Danielle had died when Louise arrived at her home in Marian Park on Tuesday week last.

“I knew as soon as I saw her.

“As soon as she walked in the door I told her. She did not even get the chance to tell me.

“It feels as if it was a year ago and if it was yesterday. It will only get to sink in when I get to hold her hand.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS danielle mclaughlin, funeral, buncrana, india

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man attacked two female Gardaí in row over bag of chips

Timeline of the Garda breath-test scandal events

Enda Kenny defends Shane Ross’ Bus Éireann strike stance

Below-strength Air Corps relies on coastguard for cover flights


Breaking Stories

Gardaí seek public assistance in locating missing teen in Dublin

Emergency services tackling large fire in Dundalk

Search for helicopter missing over Irish Sea affected by weather conditions

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Lifestyle

Technology in school is about collaboration and ideas - not passively swiping at a screen

Are left-handed people in their right minds?

Liz Bonnin gets a 'sobering reminder' of the power of nature in series on the Galapagos

There's little help or understanding about Lyme disease in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 28
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 