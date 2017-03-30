Mourners urged to wear bright colours at Danielle McLaughlin's funeral

Mourners attending the funeral of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin have been asked to snub the traditional dark colours and wear vibrant colours instead.

The 28-year-old was murdered two weeks ago in Goa, India. Her funeral Mass will take place today at Cockhill Chapel.

Friends Christy Duffy and Louise McMenamin said Danielle’s wish would have been that she was remembered as “bright and vibrant”.

“Friends of Danielle have asked those attending her funeral not to abide by the usual dress code of black and that in order to celebrate the life of such a bright and vibrant young girl, that an effort should be made instead to match this brightness by wearing vibrant colours.”

Danielle arrived home in Buncrana on Monday evening last. She is to be buried in a wicker coffin which has been adorned with multi-coloured flowers.

Christy and Louise said: “We are obviously heartbroken at the loss of our very close friend, but we would like to honour her in the way she would have liked, not focusing on the horrors of the world and giving into hate, but honouring kindness and expressing our love for Danielle.”

Hundreds of people are expected at today’s funeral at which Danielle’s mother and her four younger sisters will be the chief mourners.

Her mother Andrea said earlier this week that she would not fully grasp her eldest daughter’s death until she held her hand.

Andrea said she just knew Danielle had died when Louise arrived at her home in Marian Park on Tuesday week last.

“I knew as soon as I saw her.

“As soon as she walked in the door I told her. She did not even get the chance to tell me.

“It feels as if it was a year ago and if it was yesterday. It will only get to sink in when I get to hold her hand.”