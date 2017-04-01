Home»Today's Stories

Motorist gets free driving re-test

Saturday, April 01, 2017
Liam Heylin

A motorist who failed his driving test for the 15th time was successful in his appeal against the latest failed test — which means that a free re-rest was ordered.

“I am driving 49 years, I never had an accident in my life, I am 67 years old,” Raymond Heffernan said yesterday at Cork District Court.

Judge Tim Lucey noted that the Road Safety Authority was not represented in court for the appeal but he said it had been notified and the appellant was entitled to have his case heard.

After hearing evidence from Mr Heffernan of Mount Brosna, Mayfield, Cork, and independent driving tester, Darren Mullane, Judge Lucey said, “I am going to allow the appeal. I have heard no contrary evidence from the RSA.”

The successful appeal meant that Mr Heffernan will not have to pay €85 for another test.

The judge referred to evidence from Mr Mullane that fewer than nine minor faults would be a pass and that he — in a private test of Mr Heffernan’s driving — found seven minor faults in a test on Thursday. That would have been a pass. On the previous day he had 12 faults which would have been a fail. The expert said he never felt in danger at any time in the car.

Mr Mullane said the RSA should not have tested Mr Heffernan at all because his L-plates and registration plates did not meet standard regulations.

Mr Heffernan claimed the RSA had a vendetta against him. He said there were 37 Xs against him on his last test. Questioning how he could have clocked up so many X marks he said: “I shouldn’t be sitting here, I should be dead.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Drunken air rage woman avoids jail

Woman awarded €20k for banging knee on table leg in restaurant

Man arrested under mental health act after verbally abusing school principal

Disability home lacked staff to look after residents’ toilet needs


Breaking Stories

Michaela McAreavey's widower flying to Mauritius to make appeal over murder

Man driving motorised go-cart dies in traffic collision

Bodies of Snowdonia helicopter crash victims recovered by rescue workers

Gardaí recover bodies of missing couple from River Shannon

Lifestyle

Former American chef Trevis Gleason on dealing with life’s interruptions

A make-up artist’s advice on how to get popstar-glam every day

Irish Guide Dogs tune into a dog's mind with new technology

Reboot your health and drop weight with this simple five-day fast

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 28
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 