Motorcyclist jailed for drunk driving

A drunken motorcyclist tried to overtake a car at speed in Ballintemple village in Cork City but crashed into a wall and was fortunate to survive from his serious injuries.

Cian Walsh, of 17, Mercier Park, Turner’s Cross, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court yesterday to charges arising out of the crash.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed him for six months and banned him from driving for 10 years.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said the incident occurred on June 22, 2016. The inspector said Walsh drove at excessive speed through Ballintemple village on Blackrock Road on that date when he hit a wall and caused injuries to himself and was removed by ambulance to hospital.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused recently had a more serious case against him sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing after he signed a plea of guilty.

Mr Buttimer said the accused expected a lengthy prison sentence to be imposed on him for that. That case relates to the discharging of a shotgun.

The solicitor said the accused had addiction difficulties and that in some respects, his health had improved through accessing prison facilities.

Mr Buttimer said the accused had overtaken a car while he was under the influence of intoxicants.

“He was the author of his own misfortune. He was critically disabled for a period of time as result. His survival was an issue at one point,” Mr Buttimer said.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted there were previous convictions for similar offences in the past.

The judge imposed a six-month term and disqualified the accused from driving for a period of six months.