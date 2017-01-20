Motorcyclist died in crash after drinking homemade wine

A motorcyclist who had been drinking homemade wine died after he crashed on the M50, an inquest heard.

Krzysztof Pysniak of Cruise Park Drive, Tyrrelstown, Dublin 15, collided with the crash barrier just beyond the Blanchardstown exit north bound on the M50.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Pysniak made his own wine and brought it with him to a friend’s house arriving at 5.30pm on July 19, 2015.

The pair drank the bottle of wine, followed by one shot of whiskey, over a period of one and a half hours.

Robert Wozniak said he and Mr Pysniak had been friends for 20 years.

“He brought a one-litre bottle of homemade wine and we shared it,” Mr Wozniak said. “After that, we had one shot of whiskey each and then he stopped drinking alcohol and started drinking water to be OK to drive.”

Mr Pysniak “did not seem drunk” when he left to return home, according to Mr Wozniak.

Rory Kelly was driving north bound on the M50 at around 9.50pm when a motorbike passed him at speed.

“I’d never seen a motorbike travel so fast,” Dr Kelly said.

The bike was weaving in and out of traffic and then veered from the outside lane to the inside lane, he said.

The motorcycle impacted with the barrier just beyond the Blanchardstown exit, the court heard.

The bike went on to its side and impacted the barrier again before sliding almost 90m.

Gardaí said the speed the motorbike was travelling after the second impact was 87kmph. The speed prior to the impact was estimated to be significantly higher.

“This impact was quite extensive, it would have taken out much of the energy of the momentum,” Garda Damien Farrell said.

Dr Kelly rushed to help Mr Pysniak but his helmet had come off in the impact. He suffered a severe head injury and death was instantaneous, the court heard.

An autopsy gave the cause of death as head injury following a road traffic collision. Mr Pysniak was four times over the legal driving limit with a blood alcohol level of 208 milligrams percent.

“It is consistent with the half litre of wine and shot of whiskey consumed as described,” said coroner Myra Cullinane.

The accident was the result of excessive speed which led to loss of control of the motorbike, Sgt Joseph McLaughlin of Blanchardstown Garda Station told the court.

The jury returned a verdict of death by misadventure.