Motor tax website to be reviewed for ‘ambiguity’

The Department of Transport is to review the wording of a section on motor tax, because of a complaint that the text gives the wrong impression of the rate charged on vehicles bought in the first six months of 2008.

A member of the public, who had recently bought a second-hand car first registered in April, 2008, complained that he was being charged a tax rate based on the car’s CO2 emissions, when the rate based on the car’s engine size was more favourable.

The motor tax website says cars registered in the first six months of the year can be taxed on the engine size or CO2 emissions, whichever rate is more beneficial.

“New cars registered between 1 January, 2008 and 30 June, 2008 initially had their motor tax charged on the basis of engine size. If it was beneficial for these cars to switch to the CO2-based motor tax system, this was effected on the first renewal of motor tax after 1 July 2008,” the website reads.

“New cars which were registered in the first six months of 2008, whose tax would be more under the CO2-based system, will continue to pay motor tax on the basis of engine size,” it adds.

However, when the member of the public went to tax the 2008 car he had just purchased, he was informed he would be charged based on the vehicle’s CO2 rate.

The Department of Transport said the car had previously switched from the engine-size rate to the CO2 rate, when the latter charge was more beneficial, but that it cannot move back to the cheaper rate, now that the CO2 charges have risen.

“His vehicle was cheaper at the CO2 rate, post first renewal, July ’08, and, accordingly, was moved to that motor tax system,” a Department spokesperson said.

“Subsequent motor tax rates made the engine cc rate more beneficial.”