Home»Today's Stories

Motor tax website to be reviewed for ‘ambiguity’

Monday, June 26, 2017
by Joe Leogue

The Department of Transport is to review the wording of a section on motor tax, because of a complaint that the text gives the wrong impression of the rate charged on vehicles bought in the first six months of 2008.

A member of the public, who had recently bought a second-hand car first registered in April, 2008, complained that he was being charged a tax rate based on the car’s CO2 emissions, when the rate based on the car’s engine size was more favourable.

The motor tax website says cars registered in the first six months of the year can be taxed on the engine size or CO2 emissions, whichever rate is more beneficial.

“New cars registered between 1 January, 2008 and 30 June, 2008 initially had their motor tax charged on the basis of engine size. If it was beneficial for these cars to switch to the CO2-based motor tax system, this was effected on the first renewal of motor tax after 1 July 2008,” the website reads.

“New cars which were registered in the first six months of 2008, whose tax would be more under the CO2-based system, will continue to pay motor tax on the basis of engine size,” it adds.

However, when the member of the public went to tax the 2008 car he had just purchased, he was informed he would be charged based on the vehicle’s CO2 rate.

The Department of Transport said the car had previously switched from the engine-size rate to the CO2 rate, when the latter charge was more beneficial, but that it cannot move back to the cheaper rate, now that the CO2 charges have risen.

“His vehicle was cheaper at the CO2 rate, post first renewal, July ’08, and, accordingly, was moved to that motor tax system,” a Department spokesperson said.

“Subsequent motor tax rates made the engine cc rate more beneficial.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS The Department of Transport, Motor Tax

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bessborough babies were used for formula trial

Judges told by Taoiseach to respect political powers

Fear of limits on asylum seeker right to work

Fianna Fáil to pick candidates as Dáil deal falters


Breaking Stories

Woman in 50s discovered unconscious and injured in Carlow

Two men airlifted from Galtee Mountains

Halligan pledges support to Ross over appointment of Máire Whelan

Two arrested in murder bid probe after man struck with hatchet

Lifestyle

Inistearaght: The Blasket that looks like a Skellig

Meet the woman turning the oceans’ trash into photographic gold

20 years later, people are still spellbound by Harry Potter

A passion for Harry Potter - the books that taught a generation about friendship, courage and learning

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 