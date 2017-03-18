Home»Today's Stories

Motor home bylaws delayed in Cobh

Saturday, March 18, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

Bylaws to regulate the provision of motor home parking in a Cork harbour town have been put on hold while County Hall officials examine proposals introduced for a similar amenity in Galway.

The provision of 30 bays for paid overnight parking in Cobh had led to tourism providers in the camping and caravan sector threatening legal action against the council.

Members of the Cobh/Glanmire municipal district council decided to delay implementing bylaws.

Service providers had claimed the municipal district council’s model was illegal and anti-competitive.

Councillors sent the bylaws back to the county council’s legal department for further scrutiny and were due to debate them further last week.

However, after it emerged Galway County Council had published its own bylaws on motor home parking policy, municipal district council members decided it was a good idea to examine them before making a decision to implement their own.

The council has designated parking area for motor homes at the quayside Five Foot Way in Cobh.

The designated spaces for motor home and caravan owners provided for the flushing of wastewater into the town’s sewerage system and parking overnight for €10. However, bylaws had to be enacted for the operation of the scheme.

Cllr Anthony Barry said that it would be prudent to examine the Galway bylaws before Cork introduces its own regulations.

