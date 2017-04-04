Mother: Doctor dismissed fears for daughter

Coroner stops short of suicide verdict ruling that girl died by asphyxia.

A heartbroken mother broke down in tears in the witness box at an inquest after claiming a doctor had told her she was “over-reacting” over the welfare of her 19-year-old daughter.

The teenager died two days after the GP visit at her Ennis apartment.

At the inquest in Ennis, the mother claimed that Magdy Sayed told her she was “over-reacting” when she brought her daughter to Shannondoc on February 24 last year.

Through tears, the mother said: “Over-reacting? Over-reacting and she is dead. Nineteen.”

The mother said she was very concerned for her daughter’s welfare.

The family has retained Gerald O’Donnell, the Galway solicitor who represented Praveen Halappanavar against the HSE for the death of his wife Savita.

In this latest inquest, the HSE was also legally represented.

Coroner Isobel O’Dea said to Mr O’Donnell at the inquest that the mother’s “over-reacting” comment claim was not put to Dr Sayed when he was being cross-examined earlier at the inquest by Mr O’Donnell and Mr O’Donnell accepted this.

The inquest was told the 19-year-old teenager — who worked as a nurse — made her first suicide attempt when she aged 13.

In his deposition, Dr Sayed said he first saw the young woman at 5.10am at Ennis Garda Station on February 24.

He said: “Her vitals were fine, she had capacity and I convinced her to be assessed at the acute psychiatric unit and she agreed.”

Dr Sayed said later that evening he met the woman’s mother at Shannondoc reception. He prescribed Valium for the girl as the mother sought an anti-depressant and night sedation.

Dr Sayed said that he saw the woman at reception and “I noticed she was down”.

Under cross-examination from Mr O’Donnell, Dr Sayed said it was not unusual for him not to see the young woman on the night, as her mother was looking for tablets only.

She was assessed at the acute psychiatric unit earlier that day at 8am.

In his deposition, senior house officer Mark Kennedy said the woman “repeatedly denied suicidal ideation/thoughts of self-harm or suicidal intent and felt that a minor disturbance at home was blown out of all proportion”.

Dr Kennedy said the young woman “denied any significant depressive symptoms: appetite, interest and energy were all reported as okay and she was forward thinking with no evidence of hopelessness”.

He said: “My conclusion is that the girl did not present with any overt symptoms suggestive of any acute mental illness. She was not in any distress apart from being unhappy with being brought to the unit.”

Clinical director and consultant psychiatris Tom Reynolds told the inquest: “I don’t think anything else could have been done in the circumstances apart from alerting the GP and the GP was clearly involved.”

The woman’s GP, Denise Crowley, said she had a long consultation with her on February 25 and recalled that she had been looking forward to being admitted to St Patrick’s Hospital, Dublin.

The young woman’s ex-boyfriend’s father told the inquest she was outside their home at 9pm on February 25 and was upset and crying.

Her mother discovered her body shortly after 5.15pm the next day.

Ms O’Dea said there was insufficient evidence for a suicide verdict and the appropriate verdict was a narrative one and the cause of death was asphyxia.