MORNING BULLETIN: Legal warnings issued over ghost estates; May: No EU national will be forced out of UK

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Here's your morning news bulletin.

IRELAND: A member of Garda management told the force’s head of human resources, John Barrett, that there would be an attempt to target Sgt Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission, according to documents submitted to the Charleton Tribunal.

IRELAND: Cork County Council has issued legal warnings to owners/developers and financial institutions involved in three ghost estates, stating they have 14 days to come up with a plan to make them safe.

BREXIT: European Council president Donald Tusk has said members will decide in November where EU agencies now based in Britain will be relocated.

BUSINESS: US stock indexes have held steady after the price of oil halted its slide, at least for now.

WORLD: Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries that have cut ties to Qatar have issued a steep list of demands to end the crisis, including the closure of broadcaster Al-Jazeera.

WORLD: Bill Cosby will organise a series of lectures to help educate young people about problems their misbehaviour could create and other issues, a spokesman for the entertainer said.

SPORT: All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen knows all about the benefits of taking a series lead from a first Test victory, but he is relishing a genuine three-game tussle with the British & Irish Lions over the coming weeks.

 

FEATURES: The Dublin Cookie Co is a mix of old traditions and an entrepreneurial approach, says Jonathan deBurca Butler

SHOWBIZ: Parks And Recreation’s Aubrey Plaza has warned that social media can be “very toxic” as she stars as an online stalker in her latest film.

FEATURES: Lawyers will fight for the release of Brendan Dassey, a prisoner featured in the Making A Murderer series, after judges backed a ruling that he was coerced into confessing.

