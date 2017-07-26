Home»Today's Stories

MORNING BULLETIN: Ian Bailey: ‘Order is an abuse of process’; Corkman describes ‘dark mess’ of fighting Islamic State

Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Irish Examiner digital staff

Catch up on some of the stories and issues highlighted on irishexaminer.com this morning.

IRELAND: Ian Bailey will not be extradited to France to face trial for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier after a High Court judge threw out an attempt to have him surrendered to French authorities, describing the action as “an abuse of process”.

IRELAND: Páirc Uí Chaoimh games faced injunction over traffic chaos fears

IRELAND: Corkman describes ‘dark mess’ of fighting Islamic State

ANALYSIS: Open letter to Minister Finian McGrath about closing residential care centres

WORLD: Judge at centre of Charlie Gard case hopes lessons can be learned

BUSINESS: Ryanair shares take dip on back of Alitalia bid

SPORT: Football rumours: The latest on Alexis Sanchez and more Chelsea spending

FEATURE: Dan MacCarthy highlights the best walks if you’re a scrambling fan — get ready to test your dexterity, balance, and confidence

SHOWBIZ: Cara Delevingne says she “didn’t like the person” she was as a model

VIRAL: A parenting blogger has shared an email thanking her for paying for a woman’s shopping, three years after the event.

