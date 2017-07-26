MORNING BULLETIN: Ian Bailey: ‘Order is an abuse of process’; Corkman describes ‘dark mess’ of fighting Islamic State

Catch up on some of the stories and issues highlighted on irishexaminer.com this morning.

IRELAND: Ian Bailey will not be extradited to France to face trial for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier after a High Court judge threw out an attempt to have him surrendered to French authorities, describing the action as “an abuse of process”.

IRELAND: Páirc Uí Chaoimh games faced injunction over traffic chaos fears

IRELAND: Corkman describes ‘dark mess’ of fighting Islamic State

ANALYSIS: Open letter to Minister Finian McGrath about closing residential care centres

WORLD: Judge at centre of Charlie Gard case hopes lessons can be learned

BUSINESS: Ryanair shares take dip on back of Alitalia bid

SPORT: Football rumours: The latest on Alexis Sanchez and more Chelsea spending

FEATURE: Dan MacCarthy highlights the best walks if you’re a scrambling fan — get ready to test your dexterity, balance, and confidence

SHOWBIZ: Cara Delevingne says she “didn’t like the person” she was as a model

VIRAL: A parenting blogger has shared an email thanking her for paying for a woman’s shopping, three years after the event.