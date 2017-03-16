More than half of all tested vehicles failed NCT last year

More than half of all vehicles booked in for the NCT last year failed to make the grade.

A total of 1,465,702 tests were carried out with 757,148 vehicles failing to meet the criteria set out by the Road Safety Authority.

The RSA figures also reveal a wide variation in the pass rates at different centres across the country.

The NCT Test Centre in Kilkenny had the highest pass rate, at 55%, compared to Clifden, Co Galway, where 37% — slightly more than one in three vehicles — got the green light.

RSA figures also reveal the pass and fail rates in relation to the make, model, and year of the vehicles being tested.

The 2005 Ford Focus was the most common make and model of any vehicle presented for inspection.

However, 55% of the 12,148 examined did not pass the test.

The 55% pass rate also applied to the 2005 Toyota Corolla.

The Nissan Juke, meanwhile, had the highest pass rate of all the vehicles where 1,000 units, or more, had been tested in 2016. A total of 1,410 of the Juke make, across all ages, were tested last year and 88% passed.

The Hyundai Trajet came bottom of the list. Among the 2,731 of the multi-purpose vehicles tested, almost 77% failed the NCT.

Deansgrange in Dublin was the busiest NCT Centre in the country last year, where 99,145 vehicles were tested.

Cahirsiveen in Kerry was the quietest, testing just 3,598 cars.

A total of 5,789 vehicles received the ‘fail dangerous’ test result — prohibiting the motorist from driving away the vehicle from the test centre. Such vehicles have to be transported.

The RSA advises, in such incidences, the vehicles in question had “a defect that constitutes a direct and immediate risk to road safety the vehicle should not be used on the road under any circumstances”.

The test centre in Enniscorthy witnessed the highest rate of ‘fail dangerous’ results, a total of 258 vehicles. The number, however, represented just 0.7% of all the motors tested in the Co Wexford centre.

Last year, RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock defended the controversial test system and said a valid NCT is not necessarily a sign a vehicle is roadworthy.

“It’s a check at a moment in time on a range of safety critical items set out by the EU; it is not a service, it is not a guarantee,” Ms Murdock said in response to an RTÉ Prime Time report on the NCT.

“It is a minimum check of the vehicle at that time and it can only check what is actually visible to the inspector,” she said.

The owner of a 1932 Rolls Royce had the distinction of having the oldest vehicle to sit the NCT in 2016 but, unfortunately for the driver, the classic car did not pass the test.

Using a vehicle without a valid NCT attracts three penalty points and a fine of €60 for the motorist involved.

The figures

The Road Safety Authority figures provide pass and fail rates for every make and model of vehicle that presented for a test in 2016 — and further breaks down that data by the year of registration of each.

Because of this, the RSA figures have entries for 8,165 different types of vehicles tested by the NCT last year.

The Irish Examiner combined the results for models with entries across a number of years of registration, and looked at the pass rates for models that had more than 1,000 vehicles tested in 2016 to see which vehicles had the top pass rates.

Top five pass:

Nissan Juke (88%)

Skoda Yeti (87.6%)

Hyundai IX35 (80.3%)

Volkswagen Tiguan (79.6%)

Peugeot 508 (79.5%).

Top five fail:

Hyundai Trajet (76.6%)

Mitsubishi Spacestar (74.8%)

Mitsubishi Carisma (71.9%)

Daewoo Kalos (71.8%)

Hyundai Lantra (71.3%).

Pass and fail

Highest NCT Centre pass rates:

Kilkenny — 55%

Killarney — 54.1%

Portlaoise — 53.9%

Deansgrange — 53.7&

Abbeyfeale — 53.4%

Ballinasloe — 52.8%

Highest NCT Centre fail rates: