‘Money won’t be an obstacle here’, flood victims told

Hundreds of people whose lives have been decimated by extensive flooding across Co Donegal have been told they will not be forgotten.

The worst of the flash floods ravaged the peninsula of Inishowen where meteorologists estimate that a month’s rain fell in just a few hours.

The fall-out from the flooding is still being felt across towns and villages in Donegal.

Ministers Shane Ross, Kevin Boxer Moran and Joe McHugh all visited families whose lives have been turned upside-down by the freak weather episode.

An emergency meeting of Inishowen Municipal Authority was held yesterday in a bid to tackle the ongoing crisis and to form a plan to help families.

Donegal County Council staff told councillors as well as Ministers Joe McHugh and Boxer Moran that the local authority would not be found wanting when it came to helping families get back on their feet.

The council’s Director of Services for Roads and Transportation, John McLaughlin, said “Money won’t be an obstacle here. We will do our best. We will not hold back. We have a responsibility to this area.”

The meeting was told that a total of 17 families have been left homeless by the flooding which rocked the peninsula but especially Carndonagh, Burnfoot, Muff, Buncrana, Cockhill, Clonmany and Quigley’s Point.

Aideen Doherty, the area manager for Housing and Corporate Services, confirmed the list of homeless families.

“A total of 17 families have presented as homeless to the Council and we are continuing to work with them. We have offered B&B services, but most are staying with close family and friends. We are in constant dialogue with these people.

“Our initial responders ensured that families were brought to safety and we had staff on the ground from around 6.30 in the evening.”

No cost has yet been put on the overall damage caused to infrastructure and buildings following Tuesday night’s devastation.

A spokesman for Donegal County Council said “The Council are continuing to assess the extent of the damage to the Inishowen area and figures regarding the cost of the destruction are not available at this time.

However, many fear a repeat of Tuesday night’s flash flooding could strike again soon.

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Donegal as heavy rain is expected to strike the county again.

Meanwhile, Minister McHugh last night announced that a Defence Forces platoon will arrive in Donegal this morning to help with the clean-up after the flood disaster.

An initial platoon – 30 Defence Forces personnel – will be deployed in Inishowen from 9am today.