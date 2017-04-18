Home»Today's Stories

Money-laundering file on Kinahans

Tuesday, April 18, 2017
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Irish Examiner Reporter

The Criminal Assets Bureau has sent a file to the DPP in relation to six senior associates of the Kinahan crime cartel for suspected money-laundering offences.

If a successful prosecution is brought, money-laundering convictions attract prison terms of up to 14 years, in addition to fines.

It is part of a multi-pronged CAB attack on the notorious cartel, which includes a proceeds-of-crime court application involving assets with an estimated total value of €2.5m to €3m.

The CAB has made visits to Spain as part of its operation against the cartel in a bid to verify ownership of certain assets.

In an interview with the Irish Examiner, the head of CAB, Chief Supt Pat Clavin outlined other high-level work the agency is conducting, including:

  • A massive investigation into money laundering by drug-trafficking organisations, centred on the bogus motor trade, but expanding into the horse-racing industry and other sectors, including gyms;
  • Actively pursuing vacant possession of John Gilligan’s final three properties, which he and family members must leave by June 6;
  • Issuing tax demands against up to 10 leading members of the infamous Rathkeale Rovers international criminal network — with a total bill believed to be in excess of €10m;
  • Targeting 34 middle-ranking members of organised crime groups through gardaí seconded to CAB and working specifically for the Special Crime Task Force;
  • Investigating a global mail fraud scam involving the seizure here of an estimated €4m in bank accounts;
  • Conducting investigations into 20 suspected members of the Cork Wall burglary gang network .

Chief Supt Clavin said CAB had taken proceedings to seize the assets of Kinahan associates following the dramatic swoop on homes and businesses in March 2016.

The High Court application covers: Four homes, including three in Crumlin (one in Raleigh Square) in south Dublin, and one in Clondalkin, west Dublin; 29 vehicles seized from homes and garages, including 23 cars and six high-powered motorbikes; €100,000 in cash; and 10 Rolex and Breitling watches, worth around €120,000.

The total value of the assets is put at €2.5m-€3m.

“While the Kinahans themselves are not currently resident in Ireland, we’ve taken action as a body in relation to a number of associates here and a number of searches have been carried out,” said Chief Supt Clavin.

“We have opened proceedings in the High Court. All the assets have been lumped in to one State application arguing that these are the proceeds of an organised crime gang — the vehicles, the homes, and other assets.”

Chief Supt Clavin said that Kinahan associates had been arrested and questioned in relation to suspected money-laundering offences and that a file had just been sent to the DPP in relation to five or six individuals.

This is a separate process — a criminal investigation — to the civil proceedings in the High Court.

CAB is also carrying out investigations into members of the Hutch criminal network in the north inner city, conducted with the aid of local asset profilers.

The Kinahan-Hutch feud has claimed up to 11 lives in Ireland and Spain since September 2015.

News: 6

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Money trail leads to horses, cars, and gyms

Two Irish among four charged following Amsterdam gun incident

More in this Section

Operations cancelled after hundreds present at CUH

Bullying, harassment, and cheats: FoI reveals college cases

Martin: Scrapping the USC makes no sense

Ministers divided on future of Public Expenditure department


Breaking Stories

One third of new teachers see no future in job, union says

Dozens of dissident republicans march in Derry

INTO calls for pay parity for newly-qualified teachers

Hundreds of acres affected as firefighters battle forest fire in Cork

Lifestyle

Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families with children confined to hospital in Dublin

Start planning now to help save cash on holidays

Women in wartime: New book documents difficult line tread by females in WWII Paris

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 