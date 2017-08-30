Molly Martens ‘stripped of any external dignity’ in prison

The brother of convicted murderer Molly Martens has criticised the prison conditions in which she is serving a minimum 20-year sentence for killing her Irish husband.

Earlier this month Ms Martens and her father Tom Martens were convicted of the second-degree murder of Limerick father of two Jason Corbett in the bedroom of his North Carolina home in 2015.

The pair denied the charge, and said they acted in self-defence.

They are appealing the verdict, and their family has started a fundraising campaign to cover their future legal costs.

The website shared a post from Ms Martens’ brother Connor, who said the treatment his sister has received in prison is “stripping her of any external dignity she may have had left”.

“Upon entering prison on August 9, she was not given shower shoes or a tooth brush for the first 9 days,” Mr Martens wrote.

“This prevented her from showering and obviously brushing her teeth. There is no air conditioning. Over 15 people have passed out in her short time there. There are no activities.

“On rare occasions, she gets to go outside only to be reprimanded for walking too fast in her attempt to get exercise.

“Her hair has been dyed and cut against her will stripping her of any external dignity she may have had left.”

However, Mr Martens said his post was not about his sister’s prison conditions but “the right to a fair trial”.

“It isn’t just about domestic abuse,” he said. “It isn’t about the ineptitude of a rural county investigation or the prosecution preventing evidence from being presented. It isn’t even about whether they’re guilty or innocent.

“At this point, it is about every American and their right to a fair trial. The jury has gone before a national audience and made a mockery of our judicial system. The foreman has gone as far as saying he concocted his own theory that Molly hit him in his sleep.”

Mr Martens said the jury should not construct their own theories about what happened that night.

“Another juror has declared Molly to be manipulative and bipolar,” he said.

“She did not testify nor did any witness testify to her character in any way. Again, it does not take a legal mind to understand this is unlawful.

“Lastly, another juror on 20/20 made the statement the defense failed to prove them innocent.

“Every hour of the near four-week trial, the jury was reminded that it is the state’s burden to prove the defendants guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The defense has NO burden, meaning they do not have to prove anything. Did you know in the state of North Carolina juries are not sequestered even for a murder case? This isn’t just about my family.”