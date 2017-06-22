Missing woman’s family urge her to make contact

The family of missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell have appealed to her to give them some indication she is alive, even if it is sending them a photograph of herself with a dated newspaper.

The 45-year-old, from Grattan St in Youghal, was last seen on March 20 and her husband, Richard, reported her missing to local gardaí on March 24.

He is to issue a public appeal for information on her whereabouts on the next edition of RTÉ’s Crimecall, saying “Tina, please contact somebody. I want to know that you’re alright.

Other members of the family made an appeal for information last night.

“What we have heard is that she left the house,” her half-sister Lorraine Howard told TV3 News.

“She sent her husband away to get her something in the shop and in that hour from when he went to the shop until he came home, she was missing with two bags packed, documents gone and disappeared off the face of the earth. No one has seen or heard anything from that day on.”

She said Tina and her husband were always together.

“So for her not to be with him now at this stage and to be on her own somewhere, is completely out of character,” she said.

“If she even just took a photograph of herself with a newspaper and said ‘look, there’s today’s date, I’m alive and well’ you can stop worrying about me.”

Relatives of Tina Satchwell missing from Co Cork since March fear for her safety. See #3News @5.30 & b3 @7 & 10 pic.twitter.com/T3VNPIQ8XN — Paul Byrne (@PaulByrne_1) June 21, 2017

Margaret Maher begged that, if her niece could not come home, she would contact somebody and let them know she is OK.

“Three months is a long time without any contact, nothing. We have nothing at all,” she said. “You’d be waiting for a phonecall, hoping its not bad news or anything, but after three months you are thinking that if she didn’t contact us after this, we are thinking the worst.”

Tina’s cousin Sarah Howard said somebody had to have some information. “Somebody doesn’t just disappear like that,” she added.

Gardaí carried out a forensic examination of Tina Satchwell’s home earlier this month but did not reveal details of the results.