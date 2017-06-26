Home»Today's Stories

Missing Tina’s husband urges her to contact him

Monday, June 26, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

The husband of Cork woman Tina Satchwell, who has not been seen for more than three months, has urged her to make contact, saying “there’s nobody mad at you. My arms are open”.

Richard Satchwell has also recounted the events of the day she disappeared from their home, in Youghal, Co Cork, on March 20.

“She came downstairs. I gave her a cup of tea and a slice of toast,” Richard told an episode of Crimecall, to be broadcast on RTÉ One tonight. “Then, she asked if I’d go over to Dungarvan. I gave her a peck, and said I’d see her in a couple of hours.”

When he returned to the house, it was empty, except for his 45-year-old wife’s two dogs. He said this seemed strange, because Tina went everywhere with the dogs.

Two suitcases were missing. It was four days later, having made enquiries with her family and still with no word from Tina, that her husband contacted gardaí.

In a direct appeal to his wife, Richard said: “Tina, come home. There’s nobody mad at you. My arms are open. The pets are missing you. I just can’t go on not knowing. Even if you just ring the guards. Let people know that you’re alright.”

Tina’s aunt, Margaret Maher, told the programme it was very unlike her niece to disappear.

“It’s very out of character for her,” said Ms Maher. “I wouldn’t feel she’d go anywhere on her own. She’s not a person who would do that. All the family has been contacted and no-one in the family has seen or heard from her.”

Tina Satchwell, nee Dingivan, is originally from St Bernard’s Place, Fermoy. She has been living in Youghal for around two years and is unemployed.

She is described as being about 5ft6in tall with blonde shoulder-length hair, blue eyes, and of medium build.

