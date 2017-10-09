Ministerial row over budget welfare priorities

“Strong” disagreements between ministers over which welfare benefits should get priority in tomorrow’s budget have delayed its finalisation, it can be revealed.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will host a series of last-minute meetings with ministerial colleagues today to overcome the severe impasse.

Several Government sources, speaking to the Irish Examiner, have confirmed that Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has yet to finalise her budget with Mr Donohoe and was according to sources “unhappy” with progress over the weekend.

Sources close to Ms Doherty said she remains optimistic of a successful resolution, after five Cabinet sources referred to her displeasure over the weekend.

While it is virtually certain that the weekly old-age pension will see a €5 increase, a disagreement has broken out over other welfare payments such as carers’ grants and payments to lone parents.

It is understood that Mr Donohoe has suggested staggering the increases to some of the payments in order to contain the costs, but this has proven difficult to finalise, given objections from within Government and from Fianna Fáil.

The Irish Examiner has learned that Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy and officials are to meet Mr Donohoe at 9am today, while Ms Doherty has to hammer out the details of her €450m welfare package.

Mr Murphy was in his office yesterday, working through his priorities, but it is understood many of the issues in his department are tied up with the Social Welfare package. Mr Donohoe also has to meet again with Independent Alliance members of Government today at 6pm, with alliance members upset at lack of progress on their priority issues.

“We feel like we are at the back of the queue. Paschal has forced us to wait until Monday night and if we are not happy what do we do? We are hardly going to collapse the Government over it, and they probably know that,” said one Alliance minister.

Several Alliance members rejected comments from their own colleague, Finian McGrath, saying he would resign if he did not get what he wanted from Mr Donohoe.

“That is total bullshit; Finian is going nowhere,” said one Alliance minister.

Government sources were selling the virtue of the intention of Mr Donohoe to increase the so-called fiscal space by raising taxes from alternative sources, which will not impact on the public.

The Irish Examiner understands that among his considerations is a 4% increase in Commercial Stamp Duty, which would raise about €400m in additional taxes in 2018.

“The rate was 9%, it is now 2%, so if you raise it to 6%, it is still below what it was,” said one Government source.

Also, it is felt that the Government needs to try and force developers to stop building commercial buildings in major urban areas, and concentrate on home building. “There is a recognition that we need to incentivise more the building of homes and maybe target the developers who concentrate solely on commercial development. We have a housing crisis and more of the cranes in Dublin need to be for apartment building,” said the source.

The Budget will have an emphasis on the building of roads, schools, and medical centres, as a precursor to the 10-year capital plan to be launched next month.

Health Minister Simon Harris signed off on his 2018 budget as of Friday, except for potential cuts to prescription charges and changes to the drugs payment scheme.

Budget predictions

Income Tax and USC

It has been apparent for quite some time that there will both movement on income tax and on the Universal Social Charge (USC). Fine Gael are keen to increase the entry point at which people begin to pay the top marginal rate of tax while Fianna Fail have demanded a continued reduction in the USC.

According to sources, the Government could raise the threshold at which the higher rate of income tax is applied by as much as €1,000, at a cost of €175 million in the first year.

However, sources have warned that should numbers come under pressure at the 11th hour, a €500 increase could be likely at a cost of €102 million. A reduction in the middle 5% USC rate by half of a per cent is now expected, at a cost of about €170 million in the first year. Such increases could see people between €2 and €4 better off a week

Revenue Raisers

In order to pay for a host of additional spending and tax cuts, Paschal Donohoe and Leo Varadkar have agreed that substantial amounts of money will need to be raised in other tax areas.

The big hope for Budget 2018 is increases in commercial stamp duty, which had been slashed from 9% to 2% during the crash. This will definitely increase with each percent increase amounting to about €100 million. One senior Government minister said an increase of up to 6%, which would deliver €400 million, was very possible.

Elsewhere, a new controversial sugar tax is due to come in from April, raising about €40 million, while excise on alcohol and diesel are virtually certain to increase.

The extent to which they increase will be determined by what sort of shortfall Donohoe is facing later on this evening.

Changes to corporation tax is also likely which will limit the amount companies can ‘write off’ to 80% of the income arising from valuable intellectual property, down from 100%.

Health

Health Minister Simon Harris signed off on his budget on Friday and is said to be “happy” with his allocation. The health budget, at over €14bn will increase again by 3% in 2018.

Mr Harris had been arguing that much of the costs overrun this year were caused by events out of his control like the Lansdowne Road pay deal.

But both Independent ministers and Fianna Fail have called for services to be extended, particularly in respite and speech and language.

Medical card holders earning less than €60,000 were due to lose out on a USC exemption at the end of the year, but that is due to be continued, sources say.

The Government is also considering reducing the prescription charge by 50c to €2 per item and decreasing the maximum for the drugs payment scheme by €10 to €134.

Therefore, no family should pay more than €100 a month for medicine. It would mean a saving of €180 a year to hundreds of thousands of people who are on regular medication.

Pension and Welfare

By last night, the negotiations on a welfare package totalling €450m were “no where near concluded” with Minister Regina Doherty said to be “very unhappy”.

The trickiest package of the budget has yet to be finalised but there are a number of items we do know.

Firstly, it is virtually certain that the old-age pension will be increased by €5 despite concerns from economists that it is not merited. That increase of €5 a week on the pension will cost €150m, but the row has centred on increases to other benefits. Doherty has made a virtue about wanting to help lone parents and it is believed about €75 million has been earmarked for this group, who he singled out as the most vulnerable in society. The reintroduction of the €850 bereavement grant is also expected.

Paschal Donohoe has also rejected an Independent Alliance demand for a payment for grandparents who mind their grandchildren whose parents are at work, much to Shane Ross’ annoyance.

Housing

Described yesterday by Minister Richard Bruton as the Government’s top priority, measures dealing with the housing crisis will form a centrepiece of Donohoe’s budget.

With the 10-year capital plan to be unveiled later in the year, tomorrow’s budget will focus in on short term interventions like the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) likely to be extended. At present, payments of up to €1,300 per month are allowed depending on your location and number of dependents. One of the key demands of the Independent Alliance has been the giving of more discretionary powers to city and county councils to intervene and stop people being made homeless and this appears to have been accepted.

The controversial Help to Buy scheme, which provides a tax rebate of up to €20,000 to first-time buyers looks set to be in store for some “minor tweaking” instead of being abolished, as previously hinted at by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

There is also likely to be an increase in the €1.2bn spent on the building on social housing.

Schools, hospitals, roads

With Paschal Donohoe setting out three-year spending commitments on Budget day, there is expected to be a major emphasis on investment on infrastructure.

In English, that means more spending on schools, roads and hospitals.

This will obviously be a precursor to the 10-year capital plan to be announced next month, but within the €1.8bn of additional spending in 2018 is a large chunk of money to deal with our growing population.

Sources have said the spend on such projects will be significant, potentially in excess of €4bn over the three-year period. While specific individual projects are not expected to be mentioned, Donohoe is preparing to “set out the direction” of what the government intends on investing in.

Meanwhile, after heavy lobbying, the special 9% Vat rate for tourism and hospitality industry is likely to remain untouched, despite speculation and pressure on Donohoe to end the tax break. The break which also benefits newspapers is seen as outliving its purpose.