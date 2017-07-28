Home»Today's Stories

Minister wheeling and dealing for great bike ride

Friday, July 28, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The phrase ‘on your bike’ is not something any politician is ever too keen to hear, but for the next few weeks Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin will be happy to make an exception to the usual rule.

At the launch of the third Great Dublin Bike Ride were Garda Ruth Molloy and Sgt Jim Clavin with Lydia Boylan from Cycling Ireland. Pic: Sportsfile

The junior sports minister was yesterday part of the launch for the third edition of the Great Dublin Bike Ride and, while the 60km one-day race is focused on the capital, he believes the high-profile nature of the cycle will encourage people across the country to hit the road with their best Seán Kelly impressions.

“As someone who cycled the Ring of Kerry three times having not been on a bike for about 15 years, it’s not as daunting as it seems,” he said.

“And once you get into cycling it’s really a great way of staying active and staying fit.

“From a health point of view, a transport point of view, there’s just so many different ways, an efficient and helpful way to get around.

“Wherever you are, in whatever part of the country or in the city, try to get out there and get on the bike, because it gets the endorphins going, a great feeling, when you get on the saddle — particularly at this time of year, you have the daylight and can use it,” he said.

Griffin was speaking at the launch of the third Great Dublin Bike Ride, which is expected to see 6,000 cyclists travel from Smithfield in Dublin city centre to other scenic parts of the county.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 24, and during the European Week of Sport.

For further details on the route and how to register, see www.greatdublinbikeride.ie.

