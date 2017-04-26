Minister Simon Harris to give children’s hospital green light

Minister for Health Simon Harris is expected to confirm today that the green light has been given for construction of a new children’s hospital.

Government sources confirmed the issue would be discussed at Cabinet and that the long-awaited €1bn project would finally be approved.

Projected costs have shot up. The aim is to have the facility up and running for 2021.

It is expected that it will amalgamate Temple Street, Our Lady’s Hospital Crumlin, and the National Children’s Hospital in Tallaght.

The main hospital will be seven storeys high but most of the structure is expected to be four storeys.

The turning of the sod on the new construction will be in the coming weeks, sources said.

The facility will also include on-site accommodation for parents.

Cabinet will hear more details today as Mr Harris outlines the first stages of the new construction.

While there is opposition to the use of a site on the existing St James Hospital campus and grounds, the choice of location has been a point of debate for a number of years, ever since former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern originally suggested the facility should be at the Mater Hospital.

Nonetheless, the site is still the subject of debate, with the Connolly for Kids campaign demanding that Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown be chosen instead.

It is expected that equipment for the new facility will have to be funded separately and that this may add hundreds of millions of euro to the final bill.

Planning for the facility was granted in April last year. Over €60m has been spent since 2013 developing the project at St James’s Hospital.

Under the plan, the development should bring services currently at the three Dublin children’s hospitals under one roof with 473 single bedrooms.

A memo from Mr Harris was due to be tabled at Cabinet in recent weeks but was deferred as the Department of Public Expenditure further examined costs for the proposal.

Due to the continuing delay, costs for the project are set to rise and completion dates may change.