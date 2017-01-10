Varadkar in pledge to move 20k ‘from welfare to work’

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar has pledged to tackle inter-generational unemployment and aims to get the number of people out of work down to 5% by the end of this year.

Free dental care and optical benefits for all PRSI contributors will also be introduced in two phases this year, the Fine Gael minister writes in today’s Irish Examiner.

A priority for 2017 will be helping families get jobs, where both parents and children were out of work, he said.

“In 2017, I intend to make further progress in bringing unemployment down to 5%, and moving another 20,000 people from welfare to work. The department’s focus will remain firmly fixed on activation, and I will publish an action plan for jobless families, and zero-in on long-term and intergenerational unemployment.”

READ NEXT Michael Noonan and Philip Hammond discuss post-Brexit ties

It was flagged in the budget that dental and optical benefits would be restored for people covered by PRSI, including for the self-employed.

It was agreed that, in addition to a free dental examination annually, people would be entitled to a free scale and polish once a year. On top of free eye exams, people will also get some costs towards upgrading spectacles.

Mr Varadkar confirmed more benefits were on the way in the months ahead: “I also plan to extend more social insurance cover to the self-employed including the extension of treatment benefit to the self-employed and restoring dental and optical benefits to all eligible PRSI contributors in two phases in March and October”.

Long-awaited promises to reform pensions will also be addressed, the minister says. A separate plan to automatically sign up workers to contributing to pensions will also go ahead this year:

“This action plan will set out a road map to reform the State pension, rationalise and reform the defined benefit pension landscape, and pave the way for auto-enrolment into defined contribution pensions for everyone in a job.

“Successive governments have put off doing this. I think it high time that we grasped the nettle and got on with it,” he said.

A campaign will also be launched to encourage the public to report social welfare fraud, the minister said.

Analysis: 11