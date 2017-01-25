Mick Wallace: Publish Garda whistleblower report

The Government will “make a mockery” of Garda whistleblowers if it allows Nóirín O’Sullivan to remain in power while a commission of investigation into claims senior management attempted to discredit them takes place.

Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace made the claim during a heated Dáil debate in which he called for Taoiseach Enda Kenny to publish a detailed report into the controversy, which has dogged Government since early December.

Last October, retired High Court judge Iarfhlaith O’Neill was asked to investigate claims from Supt David Taylor that he and others had been told by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan and senior managers to discredit Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The claims, which Ms O’Sullivan rejected, relate to repeated leaks about rumours surrounding Sgt McCabe’s personal and professional life — an issue Supt Taylor said he was asked to organise as then head of the Garda press office.

In early December, Mr Justice O’Neill provided a report on the controversy to Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald which is understood to have recommended a commission of investigation be set up to examine the matter further.

A spokesperson for Ms Fitzgerald yesterday said the report will be published in the coming weeks and that the delay is due to the fact the Justice Minister is discussing its findings with the Attorney General.

However, speaking during the latest leaders’ questions debate, Mr Wallace said an exact date for the report’s publication must be given, adding that if any commission of investigation is set up Ms O’Sullivan must be asked to step aside.

“When is the Taoiseach going to publish the report?” asked Mr Wallace. “Does the Taoiseach intend to leave the commissioner in place while the investigation goes on? It would make a mockery of it if he does.”

Responding to the comments, Mr Kenny said he continues to have “full confidence in the Garda Commissioner” and outlined a series of transparency reforms that have taken place in the force to protect whistleblowers.

He said the Protected Disclosures Act, 2014, prohibits discrimination against gardaí seeking to highlight problems in the system, and that today “people cannot be bullied, sacked, or dismissed”.

However, criticising the response, Mr Wallace said the Taoiseach had failed to answer his questions — and raised fresh concerns about how whistleblowers are being treated.

“Does the Taoiseach intend to leave the commissioner in place?,” he asked. “It will be laughable if he does. If all is so well, as the commissioner likes to tell us, can you explain to me why so many whistleblowers are out sick.”

During the same debate, Mr Wallace made a number of other allegations, including claims that a witness statement about an assault was doctored by gardaí and that some officers are “planting drugs” on suspects.

Told by the ceann comhairle, Fianna Fáil TD Sean Ó Fearghail, that he was “sailing close to the wind” of Dáil privilege, Mr Wallace said: “Only close to it.”