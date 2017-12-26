Micheál Martin: No ‘blank cheque’ to lead for Varadkar

The Taoiseach has been accused of being arrogant and dismissive by the Fianna Fáil leader, who has said he will not be giving him a blank cheque to lead.

Micheál Martin has also attacked the Government’s Strategic Communications Unit (SCU) vowing to shut the €5m “spin unit” down if comes into power after the next general election.

The SCU set up by Leo Varadkar, aims to promote the work of Government in a more cohesive manner, however Fianna Fáil and other members of the opposition have been fiercely critical of the unit claiming it has been used it as a propaganda tool.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Martin said: “The SCU is wrong. It represents the utilisation of tax payers’ money to advance a political agenda.”

Turning his attention to Mr Varadkar he said: “The Taoiseach tends to be hyper-partisan at times, he needs to watch that I think.

“My biggest criticism of him at the moment is the degree to which the blurring of the lines is occurring between party politics and Government office.”

He accused the Taoiseach of being obsessed with “wrapping himself around” positive news stories such as the development of the new National Children’s Hospital, which has been priortised by the SCU.

“What we really want is the national hospital to set itself up, get built and provide services to children, why does the Taoiseach have to have a campaign about it?” he said. “He is saying it’s about information, it’s not, it’s about propaganda.

“I don’t think the SCU, any time soon, will be giving us an update on homelessness, or analysis on homelessness, waiting lists, or deficiencies in childcare, home care packages... I could go on.”

When asked, he said Enda Kenny would have “possibly” handled the Maurice McCabe email scandal better than Mr Varadkar.

Micheál Martin with Enda Kenny

“Enda Kenny was clear Fianna Fáil were facilitating the Government,” said Mr Martin. “He understood that, I think the new Government needs to understand that a bit better and need to have more respect for issues that are raised by opposition TDs.

“A bit more humility from time to time doesn’t go amiss.”

The controversy centred around 2015 emails which were sent to then Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald and detailed a legal strategy to undermine whistleblower Maurice McCabe taken by an Garda Síochana at the O’Higgins Commission.

Both Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin tabled motions of no confidene in former Tánaiste Ms Fitzgerald before she finally resigned.

“The lesson really was we should have met earlier,” Mr Martin said of the crunch meetings with Mr Varadkar which eventually staved off a December general election.

“There was too much of an arrogance, a dismissive attitude to the questions that Alan Kelly was putting, to the questions that we were putting in Leaders Questions we were told, ‘how dare you ask the questions, there is nothing here’, and then subsequently emails started appearing and the earlier answers were undermined and the credibility of the Government was coming under question.”