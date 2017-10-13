Home»Today's Stories

Michael Ring ‘let fly’ at Donohoe and Varadkar over budget

Friday, October 13, 2017
By Daniel McConnell
Political Editor

Michael Ring, the Rural Affairs Minister, is understood to have launched a “ferocious” broadside at Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at last Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Mr Ring, who is known to be very displeased at the lack of progress in the formal establishment of his newly created department and the budget it has, was a lone dissenting voice at Cabinet on the morning of the budget.

According to several sources present, Mr Ring “exploded” towards the end of the Cabinet meeting which had received a briefing on the budget from Mr Donohoe when Mr Varadkar asked for feedback from ministers.

While most ministers offered comments in support of the €1.2bn budget package, Mr Ring broke ranks and “let fly” and made his displeasure at the lack of a meaningful budget for his department known.

It got €19m, or 12% of an increase.

“When Leo went around the table to ask for views on the budget, everyone said happy, happy and then it came to Ringer who let fly. He was very angry,” said one minister.

“We were taken aback. If Shane Ross or Finian had said it, no one would have been surprised because that is what they do to try and distinguish themselves from the Fine Gaelers. But when Michael spoke out and spoke out so harshly, you could see Leo sit up and notice.

“It is not that rural Ireland is not a priority, but when you are putting out fires in other areas, they have to be the priority. They are health and housing.”

It is also believed that Mr Ring’s unhappiness in recent weeks has been mounting over the lack of progress in establishing his department.

He is known to have made the point that if he is not looked after, he will see it as being “thrown to the wolves” of the opposition such as Fianna Fail’s Éamon Ó Cuív and Roscommon Independent Michael Fitzmaurice.

Mr Fitzmaurice told the Irish Examiner: “Michael Ring was right to give out. He has the smallest budget for a department that covers most of the country. It is a token gesture to rural Ireland with the budget he has, nothing else.”

Several attempts to contact Mr Ring directly were not responded to.

However, a source close to Mr Ring insisted he was “satisfied” with his budget increase, but did not deny he made his outburst at Cabinet on Tuesday.

“Throughout the budgetary process, Minister Ring worked very hard to ensure increased Government investment in rural Ireland and is delighted with the end result,” the source told the Irish Examiner.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Ó Cuív said Mr Ring’s department is a “Cinderella” department because of the tiny budget it has and very limited functions.

“What can he do for rural Ireland with a tiny budget and little or no delegated functions?” he said.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Michael RingTaoiseachLeo VaradkarBudgetBudget 2018

More in this Section

Tracker Mortgage Scandal: Up to 30,000 customers could be affected

New national food hub to be announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Cork

Affordable housing scheme to help struggling buyers

€100m shortfall in funding for roads


Breaking Stories

Decision due in divorce battle between wealthy businessman and estranged Irish wife

Latest: Tracker mortgage scandal the 'single biggest consumer rip off in the history of the state'

Brendan Howlin: Taoiseach creating propaganda unit with public money

Westminster makes provision for emergency Northern Ireland legislation debate

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'It’s like I’m in a horror movie called Revenge of the Norries'

Meet the larger than life chef behind the menu's a Cork's newest Mexican restaurant

Netflix series careful to portray serial killers as sick, not suave

The Mitchelstown architect who went on to design iconic buildings in USA and Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

    • 18
    • 23
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 43
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »