Michael Noonan and Philip Hammond discuss post-Brexit ties

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

Finance Minister Michael Noonan and his British counterpart met in Dublin yesterday to discuss the maintenance of strong economic ties with the UK in the context of Brexit.

Chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond visited Ireland to discuss the unique relationship between this country and the UK which, he stressed, has “never been more important or as complex”.

Speaking after the meeting Mr Noonan said: “Ireland has a strong and unequivocal position on what Brexit means for Ireland and how we intend to deal with that. Ireland remains a committed EU member state and will be part of the EU 27 team for the forthcoming negotiations.

“The Government’s headline priorities remain: The economy, Northern Ireland, the Common Travel Area and the future of the EU itself. In particular, we would like to see a seamless border between Ireland and the UK especially with Northern Ireland.”

Mr Hammond said trade between the two countries supports hundreds of thousands of jobs and said it is “in everyone’s interest” to build on these ties.

“The prime minister has already made clear that she is personally committed to building on the strengths of this relationship,” Mr Hammond said.

