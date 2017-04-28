Michael Murray 'has done the State some service, and by God does this State knows it’

Despite threats to his personal safety, Limerick State solicitor Michael Murray never flinched from his duty and responsibility to uphold the rule of law through difficult times in the city, a judge said yesterday.

Leading tributes to Mr Murray, who retires today after 37 years, Judge Tom O’Donnell said at Limerick Circuit Court that the people of Limerick were exceptionally lucky to have been served by Mr Murray.

Judge O’Donnell said: “He has done the State some service, and by God does this State know it.”

Mr Murray, in an interview with the Irish Examiner last Monday, told how bullet-proof windows and steel doors were erected at his office after a number of firebomb attacks and threats to his personal safety during the gang feud which he helped tackle.

Judge O’Donnell said Mr Murray had shown dedication, courage, and diligence during his years as State solicitor.

State prosecutor John O’Sullivan said during turbulent and difficult times, the city and the State were lucky that Mr Murray was at the helm. “Michael Murray performed his work courageously,” he said.

Mr O’Sullivan said the law depends on the willingness of citizens to come forward and give evidence.

“The citizens of Limerick always showed their willingness to come forward and give evidence in serious cases and showed great courage, and Michael showed great qualities in supporting them,” he said.

Co-registrar for Limerick and Clare Pat Wallace said Mr Murray had to deal with “dark forces” which were at play, but due to his work the city had moved on.

Helena Kiely, chief prosecuting solicitor in the Office of the DPP, said Mr Murray had been the eyes and ears of the DPP office beyond the Pale and wished to acknowledge the great service he had given the State.

“The rule of law in a democracy requires the commitment of people to stand up and Michael Murray has done great service in the administration of justice in Ireland and specifically here in Limerick,” she said.

Aidan Judge, State solicitor for Co Limerick, said that, during Mr Murray’s time as president of the State Solicitors’ Association, he had brought about great changes to improve the conditions under which they worked.

Superintendent Derek Smart said An Garda Síochána had always had great co-operation from Mr Murray’s office when preparing files on major investigations.

Replying to the tributes, Mr Murray singled out the role of Limerick people who came forward to serve on juries in major criminal trials.

“We secured convictions we deserved and the juries have not been found wanting,” he said. “I cannot recall a case where a jury acquitted in the face of the evidence and I congratulate juries in Limerick for the way they discharged their civic duty and this is invaluable in the administration of justice.”

He praised his office staff, who he said worked in a ‘pressure-cooker’ environment at times.