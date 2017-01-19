Michael Creed rejects scheme to compensate grain farmers

A special compensation scheme for grain farmers has been rejected by the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

However, he said his door is still open and he will be holding discussions with growers.

Fianna Fáil had called for a special fund to help struggling tillage farmers who have lost up to half their crops. Farmers protested outside the Dáil yesterday to highlight their plight.

Grain producers who had travelled to Leinster House packed the Dáil gallery last night as Fianna Fáil put forward a motion calling on Mr Creed to set up a crisis support fund to provide direct payments to farmers who were impacted by severe crop loss last year.

IFA president Joe Healy, Grain chairman Liam Dunne and deputy president Richard Kennedy with IFA members as they gather for a protest from the Department of Agriculture to outside the Dáil. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke.

Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue said: “The government have not recognised the particular plight of these farmers and indeed recognised that there is a real need for a compensation fund to ensure they can meet the bills which are falling due and also to ensure that they can stay in business.

He said the “unusual rainfall” at harvest time meant many farmers from Cork right up to Donegal lost between 25% and 50% of their crops.

He pointed to a €86m under-spend in the Department last year meaning that the capacity and the money is there but “unfortunately the will isn’t”.

“It comes on the back of three or four years of four prices in the cereals where farmers in the tillage sector haven’t been making a profit,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TDs Dara Calleary, Kevin O’Keeffe, Margaret Murphy, and Charlie McConalogue at Leinster House. Picture: RollingNews.ie

However, Mr Creed said a loan scheme was being introduced to help farmers.

“To say we haven’t put exchequer funding into the tillage sector is not accurate,” he told the Dail.

Rejecting the Fianna Fáil motion, he said if a compensation fund were to be introduced it would have to be “focused and targeted” and that he would be open to further dialogue around this.

“I have to grapple with the complexities of how we do it and I am anxious to do it in the best possible way that delivers to those who are most adversely affected and I am committed to that.”

IFA president Joe Healy said tillage farmers are facing severe financial difficulties arising from crop losses of over €4m in last year’s harvest.

An IFA survey found losses for 245 farmers come to €4m, which is made up of €3m on grain and €1m on straw.