Metropole hotel in Cork to get sibling in €50m revamp

Thursday, June 08, 2017
Tommy Barker, Property Editor

One of Cork’s most historic hotels, the Metropole, is poised for a €50m investment that will double its rooms tally, add shops at ground level, and see the construction of another three-star hotel to be called The M.

How the refurbished Metropole hotel and new M hotel will look, along with the council's new pedestrian bridge across the River Lee.

In all, the two linked hotels will have 400 bedrooms, making “The Met” the city’s largest guest complex.

Planning permission is to be sought within days for large-scale refurbishment and replacement/demolition of 20th-century wings at the Metropole on MacCurtain St, and running back to St Patrick’s Quay.

All of the original 1897 Victorian/Edwardian Arthur Hill design sections on MacCurtain St, which date to 1897 and 1910, will be retained and enhanced.

The major shake-up and sizeable spend is planned by owners Trigon Hotels Ltd, which bought the Metropole in 2015 for €5m. It acquired the adjacent PJ O’Hea garage site across the narrow Harley St for €1.35m — to be the site for the new M hotel.

The two hotels will be linked above Harley St by two elevated bridges, one at roof/sixth-floor level. Features include an internal winter garden or atrium and a rooftop function room.

Independently, Cork City Council is to build a pedestrian bridge from Merchants Quay to Harley St as part of a major traffic circulation shake-up. It will arrive at the back door of the new sibling hotels, which will also have shops under an arcade on St Patrick’s Quay and shop fronts on MacCurtain St.

Other hotels are planned for Cork City, including at Parnell Place, Horgan’s Quay, and Sullivan’s Quay.

