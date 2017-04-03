Mercedes worth €40,000 seized in Criminal Assets Bureau operation

An e-class Mercedes worth around €40,000 was seized yesterday from a criminal gang with connections with the Hutch grouping.

The operation was led by the Criminal Assets Bureau and targeted a drug trafficking and money laundering outfit based in the Clondalkin area of west Dublin.

Twelve searches were carried out on homes and businesses in counties Dublin, Meath and Kildare.

CAB was joined by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Special Crime Task Force, the Armed Support Unit and Clondalkin and Ronanstown gardaí.

The gang is understood to operate a front business in the second-hand motor trade. It is thought the targets were at a horserace meeting when CAB struck.

In addition to the Mercedes, CAB seized a large amount of financial documentation and electronic media as well as a small amount of drugs.

The gang has connections with the Hutch grouping with members involved in past Hutch armed robberies.