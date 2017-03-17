MEP Brian Hayes bullish over Brexit

Ireland must make it clear that we will not be “railroaded” into a Brexit agreement by other EU countries, warns MEP Brian Hayes.

The Fine Gael MEP highlighted the fact that the European Council can make decisions based on a qualified majority vote, meaning a Brexit deal could be passed by heads of government.

Mr Hayes said this could not be the case in Brexit negotiations, especially given Ireland’s special status.

“The current procedure allows the EU Council, in deciding on the agreement, to decide by way of a strong qualified majority vote. The council should make it clear from the start that all 27 member states have rights in this process and that ultimately all concerns have to be met.”

“This, from Ireland’s perspective, is crucial in establishing that we cannot be railroaded by member states into accepting something that is not in our national interest.”

Mr Hayes, speaking at the British Irish Chamber of Commerce conference in Dublin, said negotiations could take between six and 10 years and we must be prepared for that time span. For this reason, he said the Government has a “special responsibility” to include opposition parties at all stages.

He said: “This process will outlive this and the next Dáil and is something we will have to live with for a long time. It’s important from Ireland’s perspective that we have absolute continuity of policy from opposition to government.”

He added that it is in the “DNA of Irish nationalism” to see Britain’s difficulties as Ireland’s opportunities and said there are some who “cannot avoid the temptation for a little Brit bashing”.

“We have seen political posturing and showboating from some on the issue of a border poll on Irish unity. Far from advancing the cause of Irish unity, such calls will only deepen divisions within Northern Ireland and make real reconciliation impossible.”

Also at the event, Health Minister Simon Harris said the Good Friday agreement, the Common Travel Area with Britain, and the open border with the North will have to be protected. He said: “We cannot and will not let Brexit or the other international challenges derail our vision for Ireland. Our fundamental values and our goals are constant.”

He said Brexit will present opportunities for Ireland.

“One such opportunity is the future location of the European Medicines Agency. I believe Dublin offers us the best chance to minimise any disruption to the EMA’s vital work caused by the relocation.”