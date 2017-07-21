Men remanded in custody over multiple robberies

Two Cork men were arrested and remanded in custody for a week yesterday on charges of carrying out three robberies, four burglaries, and stealing two cars on Tuesday.

David Cronin, aged 51, of 17 Maglin Road, Togher, Cork, and James Hogan, aged 33, of 1 Lissard, Lotamore, Mayfield, were arrested and charged by Det Garda Deirdre Murphy, Sgt Liam Kelliher, and Garda Brian McCabe.

They are both charged with robberies at Topaz in Fermoy, Centra in Watergrasshill, and Glenmore Stores in Knockraha, all alleged offences taking place on July 18.

The two men are also charged with carrying out burglaries at Boothouse Bar in Glanmire, and at houses at Newline in Brooklodge, Glanmire, Ballysaggart in Lismore, Co Waterford and Grange Vale, Pinecroft, Grange.

They are also accused of stealing cars from outside the houses that were allegedly burgled at Newline and Pinecroft.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, represented the two accused on free legal aid and initially indicated that both of them would be applying for bail.

However, as the applications were about to commence, he said he was reserving his position on a bail application for Mr Cronin. Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody for one week. Mr Hogan’s bail application then went ahead with only one witness called to give evidence, Det Garda Murphy. She objected to bail on the basis of the seriousness of the charges.

She alleged he took a black-handled knife from a block of knives at his partner’s house and that this knife was allegedly produced during the robberies.

The charge sheets state that €400 was robbed at Glenmore, €35 at Topaz, and just over €1,000 at Centra.

Det Garda Murphy said that when one of the stolen vehicles was recovered a phone allegedly belonging to Mr Hogan was found under the driver’s seat.

The detective referred to drug difficulties. However, Mr Buttimer said, “I put it to you that he does not have drug addiction issues or drug concerns.”

Mr Buttimer also said that evidence connecting Mr Hogan to the crimes were circumstantial and tenuous. The detective disagreed with that. The solicitor said he did not consider that it would be necessary to call the accused to give evidence and that a case had been made out for bail with some conditions such as signing on conditions and a curfew.

Insp O’Sullivan said in conclusion that the prosecution was strongly opposed to bail being granted.

Mr Hogan was remanded in custody with his co-accused, Mr Cronin, to appear again before Cork District Court on July 27.