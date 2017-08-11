Home»Today's Stories

Men escape with takings from safe in Donegal hotel raid

Friday, August 11, 2017
Stephen Maguire

Two thieves distracted staff at a Co Donegal hotel before stealing takings from a safe.

The pair struck at the Ballyliffin Townhouse on the Inishowen Peninsula around 7pm on Wednesday.

One of the men distracted staff before another got access to a back room where a safe was contained.

The pair then managed to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The pair fled a cross the Border driving a Dublin-registered 03 D 76181 silver Hyundai car.

One member of staff realised what had happened and tried to catch the thieves but they sped off in the car.

The men are described as being of average build, with short hair and aged in their late 20s or early 30s.

Garda Inspector David Murphy said gardaí are liaising with the PSNI and appealed for help in identifying the culprits.

“The two men entered a back office and made their way into staff quarters and an office area and cash was taken from a safe.

“They had their car parked at the rear and we believe they travelled into Derry in Northern Ireland.

“We are seeking to find this car as part of our investigation,” Inspector Murphy said.

“We would also warn business owners to be vigilant against this type of opportunist crime,” he said.


