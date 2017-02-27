Home»Today's Stories

Member of Dundons arrested in raid

Monday, February 27, 2017
David Raleigh

A member of the notorious Dundon crime family has been arrested with two other men as part of a Garda crackdown on organised crime.

Garda Armed Response Unit raiding an apartment in Bruff. Picture: Declan Hehir
Garda Armed Response Unit raiding an apartment in Bruff. Picture: Declan Hehir

The man was detained during an operation in which a firearm was recovered at the rear of a flat, at Main St, Bruff, Co Limerick, around 34km from Limerick City.

The gun was discovered in wrapping, however gardaí said they were satisfied it was a firearm.

The weapon was taken to Limerick City where it will be transported onto Garda headquarters in Dublin for forensic testing.

Plainclothes detectives and local uniformed gardaí were backed up by an armed support unit.

The officers did not draw their weapons but carried out searches of the flat’s interior and a rear garden. Gardaí maintained a presence in the normally quiet town for most of the day.

A second well-known crime family from Limerick City who moved to Bruff several months ago are also being investigated.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS limerick, dundons

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fresh Laya Health insurance hike to cost families up to €450

Both sets of fans fork out for Ireland V France rugby match as Dublin hotels increase prices

Irish stars let their hair down at Oscar Wilde pre-Oscars party

Cork events centre site to see more student accommodation


Breaking Stories

Post mortem results to determine direction of Garda investigation into body find in Waterford

PSNI arrest two teenagers as they launch murder investigation after man dies in street assault

Gardaí recover gun and make three arrests, including member of Limerick crime family, after car chase

Gardaí arrest six after 29 searches in Dublin in crackdown on variety of offences

Lifestyle

Some elaborate witty and reflective wallpapers which are trending this year

The great ground force at the Garden and Landscape Designers Association event

The Opera House is on a mission – to bring opera back to Cork

Trend report: London Fashion Week looks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 25, 2017

    • 2
    • 12
    • 17
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 