Medieval Tralee to get €3m makeover

Work has begun on the demolition and clearance of 2.3 acres of industrial ground in the heart of Tralee, Co Kerry, gifted to the town last year by the Kerry Group which is headquartered in the town.

More than €3m of public and EU money is being invested in the old Denny bacon factory in the Island of Geese and the work is set to transform the western end of Tralee town centre.

The demolition contract has been awarded to Munster firm Loftus Demolition and Recycling, said Kerry County Council.

Some of the famous structures, including a red brick chimney, are being retained as testimony to Tralee’s industrial past as a major bacon producer and milling town.

The regeneration of the factory is part of a three- year Southern & Eastern Regional Operational Programme, funded by the Department of Local Government and the European Regional Development Fund and the council.

Kerry County Council is focusing huge attention on Tralee and millions of euro is being accessed from a number of programmes for urban renewal, pedestrianisation and other works.

The regeneration of the bacon factory site is one of three major projects, overseen by the council.

They include the regeneration of Mitchel’s Crescent and Boherbee area, after Tralee was designated a priority area for investment by the Government under the Rapid programme.

About €31m has been allocated to Kerry County Council under that programme.

More than 100 houses have been demolished and allotments, community facilities and new housing created.

Millions of euro have also been spent on paving and traffic arrangements in Tralee town centre, particularly around the Mall and Denny St area.

Meanwhile, a master plan for the industrial site of Island of Geese site is being drawn up by consultants following hundreds of submissions from the public last year.

Some of those submissions envisage a return to the medieval roots of the site as a market area.

A minimum of 30% of the site will be retained as a public amenity space, said Michael Scannell, former Tralee town clerk and now director of services with the county council.

Kerry Group, which has its global headquarters in nearby Princes Street, will continue to partner with Kerry County Council in the development plans.

The ‘island’, an ancient market place and shambles (meat market), was part of a medieval complex in Tralee which also includes the Dominican friary and the 13th century Norman castle.

A spokeswoman for the council said it is anticipated the contractor will return the site to Kerry Council by the end of 2017 with all but a few historical buildings removed.

“It will not be long now before members of the public will start to see a lot more activity around the old factory site, all of which will hopefully create a lot more interest.

“It is expected the team of specialist consultants Reddy Architecture & Urbanism will present the masterplan for the Island of Geese Site and the Tralee Town Centre West area by the end of the year,” the spokeswoman added.